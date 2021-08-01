Piers Morgan reveals brutal rejection from Holly Willoughby over Good Morning Britain offer

Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain earlier this year – but it seems he’s not entirely ruled out a return.

Magazine Woman suggested that Piers Morgan should come back to GMB and host with Holly Willoughby.

The magazine suggested they’d make a “match made in telly heaven” and could perhaps even save the show from its plummeting ratings.

However, Piers says that when he put forth the concept to Holly she flatly rejected the proposal.

Taking to his Daily Mail column, Piers explains she said she wouldn’t even show up to the GMB studio.

Piers wrote: “I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team.

“‘I want the biggest dressing room,’ I texted Ms Willoughby.”

But Holly apparently replied: “You can have it. I won’t be there.”

Indeed, Holly already hosts This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

Would Piers Morgan and Holly Willoughby make a ‘dream team’?

And has never actually worked with Piers. However, they are believed to be friends behind the scenes.

Piers even revealed that Holly advised him to take a meditation course after he sensationally quit GMB.

At the time he wrote: “Holly Willoughby was more concerned about my blood pressure from all the GMB ranting.

“Holly then sent me a link to one that costs £249 for seven hours of meditation technique training live broadcasted to my home which would include advice on ‘managing difficult situations’, ‘nailing interviews’ and ‘making hangovers less horrible’.”

Yet he turned down her suggestion with: “Problem is that I can’t imagine anything more boring than not being ruled by my emotions.”

Is Piers Morgan ever returning to Good Morning Britain?

Piers left Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after refusing to accept Meghan Markle’s claims in her Oprah Winfrey interview as truthful.

He refused to apologise or retract his statement on ITV. And he subsequently resigned from the popular morning show.

But could he go back? He told the Daily Mail back in May: “They reached out – there have been approaches.

“Never say never.”

He has failed to return as of yet. And ITV has not confirmed any kind of GMB comeback for Piers.

