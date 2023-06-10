In latest Piers Morgan news, he has called on the Boris Johnson resignation honours list to be “scrapped”.

Former Prime Minister Johnson, 58, resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday (June 9) evening.

The move came hours after Conservative party ally Nadine Dorries also announced her time in Parliament is over.

However, the honours put forward by Mr Johnson following his ousting by his own MPs last summer was also rubber-stamped yesterday.

Consequently, amid ‘cronyism’ claims, many critics have suggested the peerages, damehoods and knighthoods should be withdrawn. Additionally, publication of the House of Commons committee report investigating whether he misled Parliament is tipped to be sped up.

According to reports, Mr Johnson had sight of the committee’s findings before he quit his Commons job.

Reacting to developments yesterday, Piers shared a photo of Mr Johnson sitting next to Donald Trump. He commented: “Not a good day for blond fork-tongued male politicians who always blame everyone but themselves for their own self-harming actions.”

He also insisted: “Boris Johnson’s honours list must be scrapped with immediate effect.”

Furthermore, during his Thursday (June 8) evening show on TalkTV, Piers fumed it is an “utter disgrace” that the honours nominated by Mr Johnson went ahead.

“It’s one final insult to the public, and one last log on the giant bonfire of all things decent that raged throughout his terrible time at the top.”@piersmorgan says it’s an “utter disgrace” that Boris Johnson is able to move ahead with his resignation honours list.#PMU pic.twitter.com/JLCWD4eroc — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 8, 2023

“Few people have done more to dishonour the high office he held and the country he was supposed to serve,” Piers told his viewers.

“There can’t be many people in British politics less qualified to adjudicate on honour,” he added.

Piers concluded: “It’s one final insult to the public. And one last log on the giant bonfire of all things decent that raged throughout his terrible time at the top.”

Mr Johnson was previously Foreign Secretary from 2016 until he resigned in 2018. He was also mayor of London between 2008 to 2016 and had been MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008.

