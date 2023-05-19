How many kids does Boris Johnson really have as another revealed to be on the way?

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds are expecting baby number three – but how many children does he really have?

It’s a subject Boris keeps very close to his chest. In fact, when repeatedly asked about his kids during an interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC, the former Prime Minister refused to answer any questions. He hit back: “I don’t think this is what the nation wants to hear! The nation wants to hear how we are going to deliver Brexit!”

Oh, but Boris, you see, we DO! So who are the PM’s children?

Boris Johnson’s children – Lara

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY. Daughter of PM @Borisjohnson, Lara Lettice shows common sense, and care for others by wearing a face mask! Good girl, she also wears latex gloves! #borisjohnson #backboris #boris #Johnson #PeoplesPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/3I16OWaJFg — angie (@angelneptustar) March 19, 2020

Boris’s first wife Marina Wheeler fell pregnant with Lara before they were married in 1993. The former PM forked out £33,000 a year to send her to the prestigious Bedales school. She then followed in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton by attending St Andrews University, where she studied Latin.

Lara, 30, now works as an arts and fashion journalist in London. She is five years younger than Boris’ fiancee Carrie.

This is Boris Johnson's eldest son Milo Arthur Johnson heading to work. Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a country with a GDP of $2.6 trillion. pic.twitter.com/GUObrJwW0a — Innocent Ngare (@InnocentNgare) September 7, 2019

Milo

Born in Milo in 1995, Milo is Boris’ eldest son with Marina. He attended the private Westminster School, which set his parents back £27,000 a year.

Milo then went on to study at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. The 28-year-old is now fluent in Arabic, Russian and French.

Cassia is Boris Johnson’s youngest daughter with first wife Marina Wheeler (Credit: Facebook)

Cassia

Born in 1997, Cassia is Boris’ youngest daughter with first wife Marina. Her education cost her mum and dad £18,000 a year when she was sent to Highgate School.

During her school years, she edited the student magazine Cholmeleian. Cassia is now a writer, just like her big sister Lara.

Boris Johnson’s son Theordore attended Cambridge (Credit: Shutterstock)

Boris Johnson children – Theodore

Theodore is the spitting image of his famous father. Born in 1999, he is the Prime Minister’s youngest son with his first wife Marina.

He too was privately educated before going on to study at Cambridge University.

Stephanie Macintyre

Boris initially tried to deny that he is the father of Stephanie. In fact, he wasn’t even named on her birth certificate. However, after a lengthy court battle, it was confirmed that the Prime Minister was her real dad.

Stephanie’s mother Helen Macintyre fell pregnant while having an affair with Boris in 2009. According to reports, she does not have a relationship with the former Prime Minister or her half-siblings.

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their second child together (Credit: Shutterstock )

Wilfred Johnson

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson’s first child, Wilfred, arrived into the world in April 2020. Their son is often affectionately nicknamed as “Wilf” in posts by Carrie. Wilfred turned three in April 2023.

For his third birthday, Carrie made an Instagram photo of Wilf playing in the sea. She captioned it: “Happy 3rd Birthday darling Wilfy. The kindest, most loving boy. Always cheery, you make things so much fun. We are so lucky.”

Boris Johnson’s children – Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson

Boris welcomed his sixth child with Carrie Johnson on December 9 2021. Carrie confirmed her daugher’s name on Instagram – Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. She explained that the name Romy is after Carrie’s aunt, Rosemary. Iris is from the Greek word for rainbow – a nod to the fact she is a ‘rainbow baby’ – a child born after miscarriage or stillbirth. Charlotte is a tribute to Boris’ mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl who passed away in 2021.

Carrie captioned the post: “Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on December 9 at 9.02am. Wilf has been stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining too.”

Boris’ seventh child is on the way…

Today, (May 19) Carrie Johnson confirmed on her Instagram that she is expecting her third child with Boris, his seventh. Carrie captioned the post: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson)

She added: “Wilf is very excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming. She soon will!” It’s not yet known if the baby is a boy or a girl, but the news should be announced in the coming weeks…

