Piers Morgan and Amber Heard frowning
News

Piers Morgan criticised as he lays into Amber Heard and compares her to Meghan Markle

Amber has spoken out in a new interview

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Piers Morgan took a swipe at Amber Heard on his new talk show, as he compared her to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Reacting to Amber’s new interview with US show Today, the presenter accused the actress of being an ‘uncredible witness’.

However, this left viewers fuming and some even took to Twitter to brand the former GMB presenter as ‘a rat’.

Piers Morgan looks serious on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan compares Amber Heard to Meghan Markle (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers Morgan compares Amber Heard to Meghan Markle

Piers slammed Hollywood actress Amber following her interview with the Today Show, where she stood by her testimony against Johnny Depp.

The presenter claimed that the more Amber talked, the less he believed the movie star and deemed her an ‘uncredible’ witness.

Read more: Dan Walker reveals truth behind ‘feud’ with Piers Morgan

Talking on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: “The longer Amber Heard talks, the more she whines, the more she plays the victim, the more she tries to blame everybody but herself… As with Meghan Markle, the less I believe her.

“I just find her a really incredible, or rather uncredible, witness.”

Piers Morgan and Lisa Bloom smiling on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Viewers fumed as Piers criticised the Hollywood actress on his talk show (Credit: TalkTV)

Viewers were fuming after hearing Piers’s dig at Amber and rushed to Twitter to slam the former GMB presenter.

Following a tweet by Piers Morgan Uncensored, one viewer wrote: “@piersmorgan what has this story got to do with the Duchess of Sussex? It’s time to build that bridge and get over it.”

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Another tweeted: “If it annoys you that much, STOP giving her air time then!”

Someone else wrote: “Another woman for Morgan to hate on. No end to his talents.”

However, others seemed to agree with Piers as one tweeted: “Can you do interview with her please! You won’t take any BS.”

Another added: “Now YOU interviewing Ms. Heard… that’d be interesting.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Nicola Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers have shock theory about Nicola’s attack
Split image of Lorraine Kelly and Deborah James
Lorraine Kelly’s touching gesture for Deborah James following weight loss
Billie Faiers smiling at Soap Awards and Greg Shepherd at Pride of Britain Awards
Billie Faiers announces she’s pregnant with third baby with Greg Shepherd
William and Kate
Kate Middleton and Prince William spark mixed reactions as they visit Grenfell memorial
Nick Knowles and a grieving family on DIY SOS
DIY SOS host Nick Knowles fights back tears as Chapman family’s disabled daughter dies ahead of filming
Carol Vorderman smiles with curly hair at Top Gun premiere
Carol Vorderman stuns Instagram fans as she shows off new look