Piers Morgan criticised as he lays into Amber Heard and compares her to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan took a swipe at Amber Heard on his new talk show, as he compared her to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Reacting to Amber’s new interview with US show Today, the presenter accused the actress of being an ‘uncredible witness’.

However, this left viewers fuming and some even took to Twitter to brand the former GMB presenter as ‘a rat’.

Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan compares Amber Heard to Meghan Markle (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers Morgan compares Amber Heard to Meghan Markle

Piers slammed Hollywood actress Amber following her interview with the Today Show, where she stood by her testimony against Johnny Depp.

The presenter claimed that the more Amber talked, the less he believed the movie star and deemed her an ‘uncredible’ witness.

Read more: Dan Walker reveals truth behind ‘feud’ with Piers Morgan

Talking on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: “The longer Amber Heard talks, the more she whines, the more she plays the victim, the more she tries to blame everybody but herself… As with Meghan Markle, the less I believe her.

“I just find her a really incredible, or rather uncredible, witness.”

Viewers fumed as Piers criticised the Hollywood actress on his talk show (Credit: TalkTV)

Viewers were fuming after hearing Piers’s dig at Amber and rushed to Twitter to slam the former GMB presenter.

Following a tweet by Piers Morgan Uncensored, one viewer wrote: “@piersmorgan what has this story got to do with the Duchess of Sussex? It’s time to build that bridge and get over it.”

“The longer Amber Heard talks, the more she plays the victim… as with Meghan Markle, the less I believe her,” Piers Morgan says. But attorney Lisa Bloom expresses concern for the actress, saying her NBC interview wasn’t ‘a good idea’.@piersmorgan | @LisaBloom | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/A1tTb0pPlE — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 15, 2022

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Another tweeted: “If it annoys you that much, STOP giving her air time then!”

Someone else wrote: “Another woman for Morgan to hate on. No end to his talents.”

However, others seemed to agree with Piers as one tweeted: “Can you do interview with her please! You won’t take any BS.”

Another added: “Now YOU interviewing Ms. Heard… that’d be interesting.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.