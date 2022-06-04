Dan Walker reveals the truth behind ‘feud’ with Piers Morgan

Dan Walker and Piers Morgan
Dan Walker has revealed the truth behind his ‘feud’ with Piers Morgan and whether they’re secretly best pals behind the scenes.

The former BBC Breakfast host, who is joining 5 News next week, has admitted it’s not all bad blood between the pair.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, ahead of his Channel 5 debut, Dan said they’ve socialised together on many occasions, but they’re not really friends.

Piers Morgan gesticulates on GMB
Are Piers Morgan and Dan Walker locked in a feud? (Credit: ITV)

Dan Walker and Piers Morgan ‘feud’

When Dan was hosting BBC Breakfast and Piers was fronting GMB, Piers would regularly hit out as his rival.

After Dan announced his exit from his breakfast show role, Piers tweeted: “End of an error,” though he did add: “Congrats mate,” with several clapping emojis.

Speaking about their ‘feud’ Dan revealed:  “I went to his 50th birthday party some years ago, but I’m not sure he would say we’re friends now.”

Dan also added: “I enjoy spending time with him, but we’re completely different in the way we go about stuff.

“He has a certain style of broadcasting I would feel very uncomfortable doing, but it works for him.”

Dan went on to say he won’t “spin a story” or “over-egg it” and that it’s his job to “get out of the way”.

Dan Walker looks wistful during his last BBC Breakfast
Dan will host Channel 5 News beginning this week (Credit: BBC)

Where is Dan Walker hosting next?

The 45-year-old left the BBC a couple of weeks ago and will anchor the news on Channel 5 every weekday evening starting this Monday (June 6).

Dan admitted in the interview the rumoured £1.5million pay packet over three years had nothing to do with his decision to leave the channel.

He said he feels “embarrassed” talking about money and that he is “uncomfortable” about the amount he is paid to do the job he loves.

With the BBC declaring the salaries of all its top stars, it was revealed last year Dan earned in the region of £295,000.

Dan filmed his final BBC Breakfast show on Tuesday May 17 after six years fronting the morning show. Former co-host Louise Minchin returned for a surprise visit during his last edition.

Fans also tweeted their disappointment that he was leaving saying they were “crying” and “sad” to see him go.

