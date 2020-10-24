Piers Morgan surprised his fans by revealing he has spoken with President Trump on Saturday.

The GMB host, 55, said today (October 24) he had a remarkable chat with the President, 74.

In fact, he said that President Trump told him he is certain he will win the election. Trump is due to go up against Democrat candidate Joe Biden on November 3.

Addressing his some 7.8 million Twitter fans, Piers shared his insights.

Piers Morgan and President Trump appeared to have made up after falling out earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say about Trump?

The daytime TV favourite shared: “Just had a 25-minute chat on the phone with President

@realDonaldTrump from the White House. His last words? ‘Piers, I’m going to win’.”

However, not all of Piers’ followers are convinced this will be the case.

Hundreds took to Twitter to share their doubts that this will be the outcome of the election.

One user shared: “The polls suggest otherwise” and another user replied with: “I mean, you know how much he lies, right?”

President Trump apparently told Piers he will win the election (Credit: SplashNews)

A further disgruntled Twitter user ranted: “No offence, but why would the most powerful person in the world spend 25 minutes on the phone with you? You don’t even get along!”

What’s more, other users pointed out that President Trump is reportedly in Florida as of today.

For example, one user noted: “He isn’t even in the White House today Piers, surely an experienced, credible journalist like yourself would have known that…”

But not everyone was so rattled with Piers’ reveal.

Piers won the first ever Celebrity Apprentice (Credit: SplashNews)

Some said they hoped that Piers was right and others said they had little hope for the alternative.

One user argued: “Of course he’s going to win. That other he’s up against can’t string a word together and looks like he’s about to keel over and die at any point.”

Piers and Donald have been friends for years.

They first formed a friendship when Piers won the first ever Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

Since Trump became President in 2016, he has given several exclusive interviews to Piers.

However, they fell out this April after Piers criticised him in his MailOnline column and on Good Morning Britain.

Donald went on to unfollow him on Twitter.

