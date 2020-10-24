Piers Morgan has criticised Meghan Markle for what he believes were insensitive comments made during her Africa tour with Prince Harry.

The GMB star, 55, said he thinks the Duchess, 39, made out-of-touch remarks during her time there last year.

In particular, he took offence to her lamenting her struggles as a new mother and her treatment by the British press.

While speaking to Tom Bradby on Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan said that she was finding life ‘challenging’.

She said: “Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn… you know…

Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle made insensitive remarks while in Africa (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Meghan say in Africa?

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…”

She added: “And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

But her words earned no sympathy whatsoever from her one-time pub pal Piers.

Speaking to The Express, he slammed her words and said they showed her to be a “privileged princess”.

Piers claimed Meghan ‘ghosted’ him (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Piers said about Meghan?

And he even urged her to get ‘some perspective’. Piers ranted: “When she went to Africa and said nobody has asked if I’m okay.

“She’s literally just spent a week with some of the poorest, vulnerable and abused people in the world and yet she still managed to make that all about herself and says, ‘Nobody has asked if I’m okay’.

“Well you’re a privileged princess, for God’s sake get some perspective.”

Piers claimed that he talked on-and-off via Instagram messaging with Meghan for about a year.

Meghan said she was struggling with motherhood and the press while in Africa (Credit: SplashNews)

They then met for a couple of drinks at a London pub in 2016.

He said they had a lovely time, and parted ways with promises to meet up again soon.

However, the polarising television host said he never heard from her again.

In fact, he claimed he was ‘ghosted’ by the former Suits actress.

It is believed she met with Prince Harry for an evening date the very same day she drank with Piers.

He relayed his story to The Mirror with: “I was friendly with Meghan but she ghosted me.

“There seems to be a pattern of her doing that to people, it’s a bit worrying.

“From my personal experience, she is someone I thought I was pretty matey with and ‘bang’, she met somebody more ­important and that was it, and told other members of her show who I was friendly with to stop talking to me.”

