Phillip Schofield reveals the stress of coming out has made him 'skinnier than in Joseph'

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he's 'skinnier than he was in Joseph' after enduring stress in the months before he came out as gay precipitated huge weight loss.

The This Morning presenter appeared in the iconic title role in the Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat when he was in his early 20s in 1991.

And now, Phillip, 57, has revealed that the stress of wrestling with his sexuality and not knowing how to move forward caused him to be skinnier than he had been for almost 30 years.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "It was starting to affect my health. I am skinnier now than when I was in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat almost 30 years ago. That is what stress does.

"So actually, when it got to the point where I was thinking, ‘This is beginning to affect you, this is beginning to affect your health and your weight and all of that’, it was those two-and-a-half hours on This Morning that everything is parked because this is who you are.

"This is what you do. This is what you love. This is what you have always loved."

In a revealing interview, Phillip also admitted that he knew he was gay when he married Steph, 56, in 1993.

He explained that perhaps he was a 'little bit naive' and that 'I'm not saying I didn't know'.

He also said that when the tied the knot it was a 'joyous time', that being gay wasn't a 'consideration' and that he thought he might be bisexual.

Phillip went onto describe how living a dual life caused huge conflict within him emotionally.

He said that he had gone to some 'very dark places' and during his worst moments, he couldn't 'see a way forward'.

Earlier today (Sunday February 9 2020), Phillip's wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe, broke her silence on the matter.

"We've had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage," she told The Sun.

The Mirror also reported that despite being a 'rock' and fully supportive of Phillip's decision to come out, she has been left ' absolutely shattered ' by the news.

