Dancing On Ice stars to 'pay tribute to Phillip Schofield' during tonight's show

Phillip Schofield's Dancing On Ice colleagues are 'planning a tribute' to the star when he returns to the show tonight (Sunday February 9 2020), according to a report.

Now reports claim that his DOI co-stars have been so 'ridiculously proud' of him, that they're planning something 'sweet' for him in tonight's show.

Phil is set to receive a tribute when he returns (Credit: ITV)

The Daily Mail reports that a source told The Sun newspaper that cast and crew have been 'overwhelmed' by his bravery and courage.

"Phillip is a huge part of the Dancing on Ice team and they want him to know they are there for him 100 per cent," the source said.

"The cast are ridiculously proud of him. They will definitely be there to support him at the live show on Sunday and raise a glass to him.

"It's nothing but love and hugs as he is a massive part of the family, so this is major."

Straight after his announcement on Friday, a whole host of his of Dancing On Ice stars took to social media to lend their support to Phillip and pay tribute to his courage.

Judge John Barrowman said on his Instagram page: "So proud of you and your family Phillip.

"Welcome to your truth and authentic self. The nation loves you for who you are!

"You are @schofe Can’t wait to hug you and don’t worry we got your back we are #LGBTQ+strong welcome to the family."

Pro dancer Alexandra Schauman also left a sweet message.

"So very proud to be able to say that I know and work with this courageous man," she said.

"I cannot begin to imagine how hard this decision must have been but I admire him and his beautiful family even more now! Sending lots of love and support."

Ian 'H' Watkins - who made history on the show by performing the first same-sex dance in-competition on TV with partner, Matt Evers - also lent his support, and on his Instagram page, he sent this message to Phillip:

"Bravo Phillip for your honesty.

"Coming out is difficult but your family, friends and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self.

"I’m proud of your bravery. Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our allies will keep you safe xx".

Ian's dance partner Matt Evers, then sent out a message to all Dancing On Ice fans.

"Tonight more than ever I’m so grateful to be apart of this brilliant show @dancingonice on our amazing mothership @itv.

"Looking forward to tomorrow night's show. I hope you all enjoy. Goodnight you beautiful lot."

- Dancing On Ice continues tonight (Sunday February 9 2020) at 6pm on ITV

