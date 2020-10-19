Phillip Schofield has admitted he is ‘still confused’ about who he is, months after coming out as gay.

The This Morning host opened up to viewers about his sexuality on the ITV flagship show in February.

However, Phillip told podcast host Fearne Cotton he is yet to work it all out in his head.

And the 58-year-old dad-of-two also stressed he doesn’t want his family to suffer because of his decision to reveal his sexuality.

Phillip Schofield: ‘I probably know less of who I am than I did before’ (Credit: BBC)

He has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years and they are parents to daughters Ruby, 24 and Molly, 27.

Phillip reflected on the Happy Place podcast: “I probably know less of who I am than I did before.

I’m still pretty confused.

“This is my life and my head. There’s no questioning, I have pressed the nuke button, as I say. And I am still learning what that means.

“I’m still learning what effects [coming out] has on my life and those around me.”

Phillip and Stephanie are parents to Ruby and Molly (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

He continued: “Do I know who I am? No.

“I think if I’m honest, looking you right in the eye now, I’d say I’m still pretty confused.”

“My head’s just as muddy as it was before,” the presenter added.

And despite feeling “no shame” in being gay, Phillip voiced regret at any distress inflicted on his family.

Phillip said: “I’m happy with who I am, I’m not happy with the damage it causes.”

Phillip says he and his wife Stephanie and their daughters are ‘incredibly close’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Admitting he didn’t know what the future holds, he added: “I know that we all love each other. I know that we’re all incredibly close.

“I know that I don’t want to hurt anyone anymore than I’ve already hurt them. But I also know that we are, us four, the same but different, and we’re finding our way.”

Phillip also explained about his feelings of ‘guilt’: “I am in this weird minefield that every step I take, I could blow someone else up, and that is the weirdest feeling.”

TV star Phil recently opened up about how his weight dropped to nine stone due to the stress of coming out.

He commented: “It was the toughest time ever, when you’re going through something like that and trying to pick your way through it.”

