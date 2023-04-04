Concerns ‘devastated’ Phillip Schofield may quit his TV roles following brother’s sex abuse conviction

The brother of Phillip Schofield was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy, it was reported yesterday (Monday, April 3).

Now, there are apparently concerns that a “devastated” Phillip may quit his TV roles following his brother’s conviction.

Brother of Phillip Schofield found guilty

Yesterday it was reported that Phillip’s brother, Timothy, had been found guilty of sexually abusing a schoolboy.

He was facing 11 charges of sexual offences against the boy. He denied all charges.

However, the court found him guilty of all counts. He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on May 19.

Following the news, Phillip released a statement.

“My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected,” he said.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts,” he continued.

“As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Phillip Schofield to quit TV after conviction of his brother?

Now, it has been reported that there are concerns that Phillip may quit his TV roles in the wake of his brother’s conviction.

This is despite it being reported that Phillip will be returning to screens in less than two weeks’ time.

Yesterday (Monday, April 3), ITV confirmed that the 61-year-old will be returning to This Morning after the Easter break.

A source spoke to the MailOnline, claiming Phillip is a “much loved” member of the team. They also revealed that they wanted to support him.

It was a concern that he might not want to put himself out there again.

However, a friend of Phillip’s told the publication that there were concerns the star would quit his roles.

“Can you imagine what he has been through, it is just so awful to see and hear it all come out,” they said.

“It was a concern that he might not want to put himself out there again. He must be going through so many devastating emotions right now.”

ED! has contacted Phillip’s reps for comment.

Timothy confessed crimes to Phillip

Last week, the court reportedly heard how Timothy had told Phillip about the alleged abuse.

Phillip explained that Timothy told him about what he had done after they’d had dinner together.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say,'” he said.

The star’s statement then continued. “I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated). I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’. He said it was last year and we were alone together.

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again,” the This Morning star then said.

