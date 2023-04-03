Alison Hammond / Josie Gibson / Dermot O'Leary/ Joel Dommett on This Morning
This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary amongst ‘leading favourites’ to replace Holly and Phil as duo take Easter break

They're certainly fan favourites

By Robert Emlyn Slater
Updated:

This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been handed a huge boost as they host the show over the Easter break.

The presenting duo are amongst the leading favourites to replace Phillip and Holly on the show.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning
Dermot and Alison are hosting the show this week (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary tipped for full-time This Morning gig

Today saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host This Morning in a major presenting shake-up.

Holly and Phillip are set to be absent for the rest of the week due to it being the Easter holidays.

Now it has emerged that Alison and Dermot are amongst the leading favourites to take on the This Morning hosting gig full-time, should Holly and Phillip leave.

“With Phil and Holly absent on This Morning, the possibility of them being replaced permanently has sparked intrigue among viewers,” a Best Sports Betting Canada spokesperson exclusively told ED!

“Friday regulars Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are the leading favourites to be the next daily male and female double act at 2/1 and 5/1 respectively.”

Joel Dommett and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Joel co-hosted the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Will Alison Hammond and Dermot take on This Morning full-time?

However, they’re not the only favourites for the job.

“But after Joel Dommett stepped into Phil’s shoes for two days last week, the Masked Singer host has had his hat thrown into the ring to be the 61-year-old’s long-term replacement at 3/1,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson then continued, saying: “Others that feature on the show are among those linked to a permanent main present role including Josie Gibson at 20/1, Lisa Snowdon at 16/1 and Phil Vickery at 10/1. While a shock return for 90s hosts Richard and Judy is a 50/1 shot.”

Other names touted are Ore Oduba (6/1), Marvin Humes (16/1), and Rochelle Humes (25/1).

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have also been tipped for a return at 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.

ITV breaks silence on Phillip Schofield absence

In other This Morning-related news, ITV have finally broken their silence on Phillip Schofield’s absence.

The 61-year-old was absent from the show last week. His brother stood trial last week on charges of alleged sexual offences against a schoolboy.

A picture of Phillip was uploaded to the This Morning Instagram page on Saturday (April 1).

The photo showed Phillip grinning in the This Morning studio.

“Happy birthday @schofe, from everyone at #ThisMorning!” they captioned the post.

The comment section was turned off, however, Phillip did like the post.

Read more: Holly Willoughby brought her kids to work on This Morning: ‘Favourite interview of the week’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Actor Brian Cox Is Back For The Final Series Of ’Succession’ | This Morning

