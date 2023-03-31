Holly Willoughby brought her kids to work on This Morning: ‘Favourite interview of the week’

Holly Willoughby shared her joy after she brought her children onto the This Morning set with her yesterday.

Holly shares her three children Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and eight-year-old Chester with her TV presenter husband Dan Baldwin.

Ahead of her time off for Easter, Holly was left delighted as her children came to surprise her at work.

Joel filled in for Phillip Schofield on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby brought her kids to work on This Morning

Holly is normally very private when it comes to her family and doesn’t often share glimpses into her children’s lives. However, the presenter couldn’t help but share a rare moment with her children behind the scenes yesterday.

Holly invited her children to work on This Morning after they had just broken up from school for the Easter holidays.

Sharing a photo of her children sitting with her on the sofa, the star revealed her joy at having her kids pop into the studio.

Holly wrote: “Favourite interview of the week…the kids popped into @thismorning as they have broken up from school. Soooo lovely having them there.”

Commenting on how much her children have grown since their last visit on This Morning, Holly said: “They have grown so much since the last time they were here… ”

The presenter then went on to reveal that she’s taking a break from the show for two weeks. She added: “So that’s me for two weeks… I’m off to be with them and see if I can break the record for the most chocolate eggs consumed in 24 hours… wish me luck!”

Holly invited her children to work yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly was joined by Joel Dommett during yesterday’s show, who was filling in for Phillip Schofield while he was absent.

However, during an ad-break it was revealed that Holly won’t be returning to host the show next week.

The voiceover claimed that Holly an Phil will be enjoying two weeks off for her Easter break. And instead, TV favourite Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting the show.

