Phillip Schofield has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, Leslie Bricusse.

The 59-year-old presenter, who is currently on a break from This Morning, shared a photo of the star on Instagram yesterday (October 19).

Best known for his songwriting credits, Leslie passed away in his sleep on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Phillip Schofield has paid a touching tribute to late friend Leslie Bricusse (Credit: Instagram Story/scofe)

Phillip Schofield pays tribute to Leslie Bricusse

Following his death, Phillip paid tribute to the late star.

He penned: “I’m so sad to hear of the death of my friend, the brilliant Leslie Bricusse whose songs I loved singing in Dr Dolittle. My love to his family.”

I’m so sad to hear of the death of my friend, the brilliant Leslie Bricusse

Phil accompanied the message with a smiling photo of Leslie.

The presenter was among a number of celebrities sharing similar tributes.

Phillip took to social media to share the message (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

David Walliams said: “A fond farewell to my friend the legendary songwriter Leslie Bricusse. His list of songs is iconic. Goldfinger. You Only Live Twice. Feeling Good. Pure Imagination. The Candy Man. Talk To The Animals.

“Leslie was the best company. The greatest storyteller. The perfect host. The kindest man. It was an honour to know him.”

Dame Joan Collins added: “One of the giant songwriters of our time, writer of Candyman, Goldfinger amongst so many other hits, and my great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today.

“He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends.”

Leslie’s agent confirmed the sad news this week.

Phillip and Holly are on a break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s television break

Meanwhile, Phillip and co-star Holly Willoughby are currently on a break from This Morning.

The pair hosted their final show before the half-term last Thursday.

As a result, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have taken over as hosts.

Ahead of the stint, Alison said: “The last time we did it, I really enjoyed the intenseness of it and seeing him every single day. I’m hoping to have a couple of meals out, some lunches with him as well.”

