Telly favourite Phillip Schofield may be loved by the viewers who tune into The Cube and This Morning.

However, his smiley charm has failed to impress one particular person – BGT judge Amanda Holden.

For the past three years, a feud has reportedly been raging between the two legends of telly.

But can you remember why?

Amanda Holden and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What caused the rift between Amanda Holden and Phillip Schofield?

According to reports back in 2018, Amanda was said to be furious that Phil had supposedly stopped her from filling in for Holly Willoughby, while she was in Australia filming for I’m A Celebrity.

The BGT judge had previously joined Phil on This Morning back in 2014, when Holly was on maternity leave, so had become a regular fixture and certainly made her mark.

Speaking about her stint with him, Phil said Amanda had “kept him on his toes”.

He told Heat: “She has a faulty edit button and she forgets she’s on the telly, which is enormously endearing and funny, but occasionally quite scary.”

When it emerged that Holly was set to replace Ant McPartlin in the jungle, Amanda was convinced she would be sworn in as stand in like she had before.

But she was wrong.

Who stepped in for Holly as Phillip Schofield’s sidekick?

Rochelle Humes was announced as the official stand in for Holly.

According to a former daytime TV executive, Phil had insisted that the former Saturdays singer join him. And this is said to have put Amanda’s nose totally out of joint.

“Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle Humes to get the job – despite Amanda being more experienced — and having been told privately she’d got the gig,” the telly snitch told The Sun on Sunday.

“She feels Phil unfairly used his powers of persuasion. She was told he’d chosen Rochelle because she was easier to ‘manage’ on air. And understandably that incensed her.”

How did Amanda react?

When this rumour emerged, the Britain’s Got Talent judge made it quite clear that Phil was not on her list of favourite things.

When asked what she wouldn’t like to find in her home, she replied: “Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield.”

Ouch!

However, a hurt Phil defended himself, writing on Twitter: “The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

“Obviously I’ll take it on the chin..I just hope you know me better.”

Phillip vs Amanda: There’s more…

Too make matters worse, nameless sources also claimed that Amanda had missed out on standing in for Ant McPartlin on 2018’s I’m A Celebrity to Holly because series producers had been influenced by Phil.

“Amanda was so excited but was so shocked when execs told her they couldn’t follow through with the offer,’ The Sun quoted their secret tittle-tattler at the time.

Not one to keep her feelings private, Amanda supposedly confronted Phillip about him standing in her way when she appeared as a guest on This Morning.

“She made it clear that she felt very let down,” The Sun quoted a behind the scenes snitch as saying.

“Neither of them realised that Amanda could be overheard by most of the team because she was still wearing her mic pack.”

Amanda Holden is said to have confronted The Cube host Phillip Schofield over the rumours (Credit: ITV)

What caused Amanda to snipe again?

A few months later, Amanda poured more fuel on the fire when she waded in on a news story about reports of a toxic atmosphere at This Morning.

The Sun had reported that up to eight presenters on the This Morning team had complained about the bad feeling behind the scenes of the popular show.

When asked by her Heart Breakfast co-host Ashley Roberts about the stories, Amanda teased: “Well, I’m just gonna say that I really admire anyone that sticks up for themselves because it is not an easy thing to do.

“There is a tin opener and there’s a can somewhere and other people have found the tin opener. That’s all I’m saying.”

This Morning host Phillip Schofield with his TV wife Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

What has ITV said about the reports?

Keen to keep their big stars from falling out publicly, a spokesperson for ITV issued a statement.

It said: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.”

Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning even threw his tuppence worth in.

“I spend hundreds of days a year in their company and what you see is what you get. A genuine friendship from a couple who are both spontaneously funny and professional,” he said.

“We have the smartest viewers watching telly and believe me they would be the first to notice any issues. They haven’t because there are none.”

The Cube airs tonight (October 16) at 7.30pm on ITV.

