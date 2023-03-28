Phillip Schofield’s brother’s victim ‘felt there was no way out’ of alleged abuse, court hears

The brother of Phillip Schofield is standing trial today as he faces 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

Now the victim of Timothy Schofield’s alleged abuse has broken his silence in court (Tuesday, March 28).

Phil’s brother is in court (Credit: ITV)

Brother of Phillip Schofield standing trial today

Today it was reported that Timothy Schofield, brother of This Morning star Phillip, is in court.

The 54-year-old is standing trial at Exeter Crown Court after being accused of 11 charges of interfering with a child.

It’s alleged that Timothy had an “obsessive sexual interest” in the teenager.

He is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

Additionally, he also allegedly performed sex acts in front of the teen.

“This is a case about the obsessive sexual interest of Timothy Schofield in [his alleged victim] and the subsequent sexual abuse of that teenage boy,” Prosecutor Robin Shellard told the jury.

Phillip’s brother is denying all 11 charges.

Victim speaks out in court

According to The Sun, in a video recording played to the jury today, the victim outlined how he felt “forced” into engaging in the alleged sexual activity.

Speaking about one incident, the victim alleged that pornography was projected onto the wall as the alleged abuse took place.

“It was a bit weird. The whole time, he would always say ‘do you want to just take it a step further?’,” the victim alleged.

“Whenever I said no, he was never too happy about it – but that day he was really forceful in a way,” he then reportedly continued.

“It very much felt like there was not a way out of the situation we were in without saying yes, so, I said ‘alright then – fine’.”

Phillip hasn’t been on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Alleged victim speaks in trial against brother of Phillip Schofield

The victim is then believed to have continued in the video recording. He alleged that Timothy “enjoyed” watching the porn and having him [the victim] being a part of it. He then claimed that Timothy’s “pleasure and happiness” in that made him “incredibly uncomfortable”.

The victim then went on to say that there was “no way out” of the situation without saying yes. Additionally, the victim then reportedly went on to say that it felt like he had done something “really, really wrong”.

Timothy Schofield is alleged to have committed the offences while working for Avon and Somerset Police as a civilian IT worker. The trial is expected to last a week.

