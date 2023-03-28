This Morning star Phillip Schofield is hitting headlines today (Tuesday, March 28) because of his brother.

Phillip’s brother, Timothy, is standing trial as he faces 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

Phillip’s family life hasn’t been easy even before this.

The much-loved ITV star has endured his father collapsing in front of him when he was younger, before losing him years later.

He faced the near-death of his brother – and the shattering of his own mental health as he came to terms with being gay.

Phillip once saved his father’s life (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield saved father’s life

Earlier this year, Phillip opened up about the time he saved his father’s life.

During a chat with Mark Wright on the importance of learning CPR, Phillip revealed he’d once revived his father following a heart attack.

“He collapsed when we lived in New Zealand…erm…and was certainly dead on the carpet,” Phillip said.

“I hadn’t been trained, but I’d watched stuff on TV. My mum was running next door; the whole place was in panic, but I did that. Thankfully the ambulance was very quick. They came in, they did the defibrillator thing immediately and they brought him back,” he then said.

He then continued, saying: “If I hadn’t been in that night, then there was no chance he would have survived and lived for another 30 years to see his grandchildren.”

Phillip on his father’s death

In 2008, Phillip’s father sadly passed away. Phillip’s father – Brian – passed away from a long-standing heart condition.

Last summer, Phillip briefly spoke about his father on This Morning.

“My dad died in 2008 and I still miss him horribly,” he confessed. “But we still talk about him all the time and he’s still around.”

Meanwhile, during an episode of This Morning in 2020, Phil admitted his mum struggled with loneliness following his dad’s death.

Phil also once made a heartwarming confession about what his dad would have thought about him coming out.

He said his mum told him his father would have thought Phil was “brave and he will always be proud of you”.

Phillip’s brother almost died. He is now on trial (Credit: ITV)

Brother of This Morning star Phillip Schofield nearly died

Back in December 2015, Phillip’s brother, Timothy, was rushed to hospital. Timothy’s mystery illness hasn’t been revealed, however, he is known to have Type 1 Diabetes and is believed to have a heart condition.

He was back home for Christmas that year. The This Morning star shared the news on his social media at the time.

“The BEST Christmas present EVER, my brother Tim is home, faster than I ever imagined possible,” he captioned an Instagram post.

He also took to social media to thank the NHS for saving his brother’s life. Speaking on This Morning in 2016, Timothy said: “The support I have had has been unbelievable. Even the paramedics visited me when I was in hospital to say, ‘this is what we did and asked how I was doing.’ They have been absolutely phenomenal.”

Phillip’s brother, Timothy, in court over sexual offences

This week, it’s been revealed that Phillip’s younger brother, Timothy, is on trial. The 54-year-old is standing trial at Exeter Crown Court as he faces 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

It’s alleged that Timothy had an “obsessive sexual interest” in the teenager. The defendant is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

Additionally, prosecutors claim Timothy travelled to the home of Phillip and confessed some of his crimes. Phillip reportedly gave a statement to police which forms part of the case against his brother, the court was told.

Phillip came out as gay in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield on mental health after coming out

Back in 2020, Phillip came out as gay. He had been married for 27 years to his wife, Stephanie, before bravely coming out.

However, coming out had an impact on his mental health.

In October 2020, Phillip revealed that his mental health is still a “work in progress”, six months on from coming out.

“My mental health is still a work in progress. I talk regularly to a professional team who tell me that everything will be okay,” he wrote in his memoir.

“Sometimes I have my doubts. If I’m totally honest with you, as I’ve said before, it’s not in my nature to hurt people and so, with that in mind, I’m finding it hard to pick my way through the debris.”

Phillip touched on his mental health last year too. He revealed that he had relied on his friends, such as Holly Willoughby, when his mental health had been at its lowest.

