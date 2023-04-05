Phillip Schofield blasted for ‘throwing brother under the bus’ amid claims Timothy spent ‘lifetime being controlled by everyone’

Phillip Schofield allegedly threw his brother, Timothy, “under the bus”, according to a friend of the TV star’s sibling.

Timothy Schofield’s friend’s blasting of Phillip comes amid claims that Timothy spent a “lifetime being controlled by everyone”.

Brother of Phillip Schofield convicted of sexually abusing schoolboy

Earlier this week, Phillip’s brother, Timothy, was found guilty of sexually abusing a schoolboy.

Timothy was facing 11 charges of sexual offences against the teenager. He denied all charges.

However, the court found him guilty of all counts. He will now be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on May 19.

Following the guilty verdict, Phillip disowned his brother, describing his crimes as “despicable”. He also said that he “welcomes the guilty verdict”.

“As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother,” he concluded the statement.

Phillip Schofield accused of throwing his brother ‘under the bus’

Now, a friend of Timothy’s has taken aim at Phillip, slamming the TV star for “abandoning” his brother following the guilty verdict.

John Picton, who was a close friend of Timothy’s and lived with him, blasted the This Morning star during an interview with the MailOnline.

He said that the one person who could have helped Tim [Phillip] has “abandoned” him and “thrown him under the bus”.

Tim has spent his lifetime living in Phil’s shadow.

He then went on to say that before the trial, Timothy was crying to Phillip, only for his brother to now “abandon” him.

“I’ve known Tim since I was 18. I understand why he’s in the mental condition he is at the moment,” he said.

“Before the trial, Tim broke down and cried his eyes out to Phil and now the one person he thought might be able to help him has thrown him under the bus,” he then continued.

“Tim has spent his lifetime living in Phil’s shadow and being controlled by everyone.”

ED! has contacted Phillip’s reps for comment.

Timothy confessed sex abuse crimes to Phillip

Last week, the court heard how Timothy had spoken to Phillip about what he’d allegedly done with the schoolboy.

A statement from the TV star was read out in court. Phillip said that Timothy had spoken to him about what he had done following a meal at his home.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say’,” he said.

“I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated). I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’. He said it was last year and we were alone together,” he then continued.

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again.”

