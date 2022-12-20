Phil Vickery details his ‘guilt’ over seeing his daughter following Fern Britton split

Chef Phil Vickery – once married to Fern Britton – has admitted making the long trip to see his daughter Winnie makes him feel a bit “guilty”.

However, it’s not for the reasons you’ve think…

The celebrity chef shares Winnie, 21, with his TV star ex-wife Fern.

But he lives in Buckinghamshire and, following the split, Fern and Winnie live in Cornwall, which means a hefty drive of more than 250 miles.

And this can prove to be difficult for Phil, when he’s also working in London on shows such as This Morning.

Phil Vickery feels ‘guilt’ as he’s driving to see daughter

Speaking recently on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast, Phil confessed he battles a bit of guilt when he makes the journey – and that’s because he feels as if he should be working.

He opened up as he was talking about taking a step back and enjoying his life.

“So, my daughter lives in Cornwall, my plan now is to go and see her at least once a month,” he said.

The star went on: “I don’t care if I’m working, I’ll drive down there, I’ll drive back.

“I quite like it, but you get this guilt feeling of, oh, I should be working today.

“It’s like… no, why should I? Don’t have to work, you don’t need to work, go and enjoy yourself.”

Phil and Fern split up in 2020

Phil, 61, and Fern Britton met on the programme Ready Steady Cook and tied the knot in 2000, but in 2020 they confirmed that they were going their separate ways.

Fern posted a message on Twitter at the time, telling her fans: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time.”

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support,” she added.

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery react to ‘kiss’ claims

However, recently Fern was supported by fans after pictures emerged of Phil appearing to “kiss” her best friend.

Reports claimed Phil was seen sharing a smooch with Lorraine Stanton in London back in September.

A source had told The Sun: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.”

However, Fern quickly took to Twitter to dismiss claims they had kissed.

“Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns. It is not true,” she said.

Phil, meanwhile, insisted they’re “just mates”.

“We’re just mates having lunch for goodness sake,” he said at the time.

He added that Fern believed him, too: “Yes, she put a tweet out. There you go, we’re friends.”

