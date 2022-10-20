Fern Britton has left her Twitter fans delighted as she announced some big TV news today.

The presenter revealed her hit Channel 5 show, My Cornwall, is returning for a brand new series.

Fern told her followers that the show will be “coming soon”.

The star shared a photo of herself beaming with her arms open wide.

Behind her was the iconic Land’s End signpost.

Fern said: “@channel5_tv A new series of #MyCornwall coming soon!”

Fans were over the moon as one replied: “Perfect news to cheer up the nation on a soggy and yet another mind-boggling day politically Fern,” seemingly referring to Liz Truss’ resignation as Prime Minister.

Fern Britton delighted her Twitter fans with news about her show, My Cornwall (Credit: ITV)

Another gushed: “The best news, and the most important news of the day. You have made my day, Fern, bless you. Best series on television!”

A third wrote: “Thank you at least somebody has good news to share today that doesn’t involve a podium.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Yes!! Yippee!! Something to look forward to!! Thank you.”

Fern’s Channel 5 series shows the star going on a personal quest to understand what makes Cornwall so “uniquely captivating” and why it’s so different from the rest of the UK.

Fern said a new series of her Channel 5 show is “coming soon” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fern previously moved to Cornwall following her split from ex-husband Phil Vickery.

Gushing over her move to Cornwall, Fern told Good Housekeeping last year: “The magic I’ve found here is incredible. I’ve made some wonderful girlfriends and that’s been a lovely surprise.”

She added at the time: “I’m not lonely but I’m in this transition period where I’m working out what’s next for me.

“My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, ‘Hang on, where shall I go now?’ – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster.”

Fern also spoke about ‘bouncing back’ following the end of a relationship.

She told Woman and Home earlier this year: “People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while. The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time.

“It’s been a long time getting to the dawn, but I’m in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I’m doing more yoga, meditation and walking – a bit of self-care.”

