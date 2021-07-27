Peter Kay announces return to live appearances but why did he step back from the limelight?

Peter Kay has announced a new tour almost four years after he decided to take a step back from the limelight.

Award-winning comedian Peter, 48, shocked fans when he announced the cancellation of a tour and all further appointments in 2017.

So now he’s back for a two-night stint in Manchester, what happened in 2017?

Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.

What is the new Peter Kay tour all about?

Peter updated fans about the tour via his official Twitter feed this morning (Tuesday July 27).

Showing a picture of Peter, the tweet said: “Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.

“Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am.”

Laura, 20, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme – an aggressive brain tumour – in 2018.

A scan on her brain revealed six tumours, and now Peter is helping out.

How did fans react to the news?

The news delighted his 764,000 followers, who queued up to register their excitement.

One exclaimed: “Absolutely thrilled with this news!”

Another wrote: “Good to see you back on track… hope all is well xx”

A third said: “Missing his comedy magic.”

Finally, a fourth praised his charity endeavour and kindness, saying: “You absolute hero.”

Why did Peter step back four years ago?

After delighting fans in BBC One’s Car Share, Peter dropped a bombshell by cancelling a 122-date tour in December 2017.

He said in an announcement on social media: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

“My sincerest apologies… I’m sure you’ll understand that my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media.

“I hope that the media and the public continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”

Aside from two final Car Share episodes in 2018, an appearance on The Big Night In in April 2020 and a surprise guest slot on Cat Deeley’s BBC Radio 2 show, Peter’s public work has been scarce.