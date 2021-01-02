Peter Kay on Radio 2 was the “best start to 2021”, according to fans.

The publicity-shy comedian and actor, 47, chatted to host Cat Deeley as she helped to fill the presenting gap left by Graham Norton.

And viewers couldn’t get enough of the Bolton-born star after months out of the spotlight.

Peter last appeared in Car Share (Credit: BBC)

What did Peter Kay say on Radio 2?

Peter cancelled his national tour in 2017 and was last seen on TV in 2018’s Car Share, aside from an appearance in 2020’s The Big Night In. But he had viewers in hysterics during today’s interview.

He addressed presenter Cat as Catherine and admitted he was sick to death of people wishing him a happy New Year.

Peter also told a joke about Mamma Mia, and said of star Pierce Brosnan’s singing: “Pierce Brosnan’s singing didn’t work and they brought him back for the sequel!”

He also told a story of a mishap when he visited the stage version.

“I went to see it and I loved it and I knew the stage manager and saw the girl who plays the lead character and said, ‘Congratulations on getting married!’ I thought it was real!”

Peter and Cat have worked together before (Credit: FSadou/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

What else did Peter say in the interview?

Peter and Cat first worked together on Channel 4’s Britain’s Got the Pop Factor… And Possibly A New Celebrity Jesus Christ Soapstar Superstar Strictly On Ice.

He told listeners how he persuaded Cat to come on to the show.

I rang you to give you the big sell. You were in LA and I was trying to say I’d love you to do it and trying to talk you into it.

“I love music,” he said. “[I] have very eclectic taste. I rang you to give you the big sell. You were in LA and I was trying to say I’d love you to do it and trying to talk you into it.”

After the chat, listeners took to Twitter to register their delight.

How did Radio 2 listeners react?

One said: “What a great show @catdeeley and great to hear #peterkay.”

Another fan wrote: “If you want a good laugh today then listen to @peterkay_co_uk chatting to @catdeeley on @BBCRadio2.

“It’s great to hear him back on form.”

Finally, a third listener commented: “Peter Kay on Radio 2 is the best start to 2021.

“So good to hear his voice #peterkay.”

