Peter Kay made the decision to cancel his tour several years ago as he left the limelight, but he’s now returning to showbiz.

The Bolton funnyman, 47, is set to feature on BBC Radio 2 alongside presenter Cat Deeley in the new year.

Peter Kay’s due to feature on Radio 2 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Peter Kay cancel his tour?

The comedian confirmed in 2017 that he cancelled his tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances”, telling fans on Twitter that he ‘deeply regretted’ having to make the announcement.

He wrote at the time: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

“This unfortunately includes my upcoming standup tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.”

Writing further, he offered his “sincerest apologies”. But he assured fans that he did not take the decision “lightly”.

His tweet continued: “My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.”

Cat Deeley is recording a radio special with the comedian (Credit: FSadou/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Peter Kay set for Radio 2 special with Cat Deeley

Now, Peter Kay is once more returning to showbiz, this time with an appearance on BBC Radio 2.

The funnyman will be recording a special show with Cat Deeley, and fans don’t have to wait long to hear it.

Peter’s show will air on January 2 from 10am.

The star has kept a low profile in recent years, after stepping back for a quiet life with his wife, Susan Gargan.

Peter Kay on The Big Night In (Credit: BBC)

Peter Kay show Car Share and The Big Night In

The BBC delighted Peter Kay fans earlier this year by airing repeats of his hit show Car Share.

And he made a surprise appearance on The Big Night In back in April, leaving fans emotional.

Cat, meanwhile, has lived in Los Angeles with her husband, Patrick Kielty, and their kids – four-year-old Milo and two-year-old James – for years, but they came back to the UK earlier in 2020.

