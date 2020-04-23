Where has Peter Kay been? Comedian hosts BBC One's Big Night In after two year break from TV

Peter Kay will host BBC One's Big Night In tonight (April 23).

It's a pretty big deal for fans as the comedian hasn't been on TV for two years.

But where has Peter Kay been all this time?

Here's everything you need to know...

Where has Peter Kay been (Credit: WENN)

Where has Peter Kay been?

Peter removed himself from the limelight completely in December 2017.

The move came as a shock as the Car Share star was due to launch a huge live tour but cancelled at the last minute due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

He issued a statement at the time which read: "I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first. Once again, I'm very sorry."

Since then, Peter has rarely been seen out in public.

He was expected to attend the National Television Awards in 2019 after Chris Evans told fans that he comedian was getting better.

The Virgin Radio host said: "Peter Kay! I know him, I don’t know him well, he’s not a mate, but I know him. I know he’s been getting better and he’s coming back and he may well be back on telly tonight. Back for the NTAs."

But Peter never attended the awards and he hasn't been seen on TV since.

Is Peter Kay better now?

Since the start of the year, Peter has slowly started throwing himself back into work which would suggest he's better.

The comedian brought back his hit series Car Share for an audio special earlier this week to raise funds in support of tackling coronavirus.

He has also been working on recreating his iconic Amarillo video which he originally released in 2005 for Comic Relief.

Peter has called on the public to send in footage which can be featured in the new video, which is expected to be broadcast on BBC One's Big Night In (tonight).

The Car Share star is also set to host the BBC fundraiser from home, marking his big comeback to television after two years away.

Will you be watching Peter Kay on BBC One's Big Night In? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.