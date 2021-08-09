Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas episode during first live shows for four years

Peter Kay has hinted that Car Share might be coming back for a Christmas special.

The comedian, 48, teased a return for the hit British sitcom at the weekend during two live charity shows.

Peter teased a Christmas episode of Car Share (Credit: BBC)

What did Peter Kay say about his comedy series Car Share?

Peter took to the stage for the first time in four years after he abruptly cancelled a stand-up tour and disappeared from the spotlight.

The charity Q&As were to raise money for Laura Nuttall, who is battling a rare and aggressive brain cancer.

Receiving a standing ovation as he strode onto the stage, Peter then delighted those in attendance.

When asked if he would consider doing another episode of Car Share for Christmas, he replied: “Might do.”

He continued: “Of all the things I’ve ever done, that’s my favourite of all.

“I love being with [co-star] Sian [Gibson] and we had a good laugh.”

Peter hinted at more Max And Paddy (Credit: YouTube)

What was the other comedy news from Peter Kay?

However, there was caution in among the optimism.

Peter warned that doing an episode of the show – which features two co-workers sharing a car journey on their daily commute to work – would be difficult.

Filming in these conditions would, he said, be “a lot of work” due to Covid restrictions.

But there was more good news.

Peter said he had written two episodes of Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere that he might choose to make now.

Co-starring Paddy McGuinness, the Phoenix Nights spin-off appeared on Channel 4.

“It was one of the best times,” Peter said.

Car Share was a huge hit for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

What was Car Share about?

Car Share became one of the break-out comedy hits of the mid-2010s.

It began in 2015 with Peter playing John Redmond, a supermarket manager who picks up co-worker Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson) on the way to work.

Over 12 episodes, viewers were rapt as John and Kayleigh’s friendship grew stronger.

The last episode aired in 2018 and attracted over eight million viewers.