Peter Andre admits having another baby with wife Emily is ‘not off the cards’

Peter Andre dropped a big bombshell recently, hinting that he and his wife Emily may have another baby in the future.

The singer has hinted that having a fifth child “isn’t off the cards”, despite turning 49 on Sunday (February 27)!

Will Peter Andre have another baby with wife Emily?

Peter dropped a big hint recently that he and Emily may be open to having more children at some point.

The 49-year-old spoke about the possibility of having another child during a recent interview with OK! Magazine.

Peter has previously said that he doesn’t want to be changing nappies in his fifties. However, when asked about this, Peter seemed to backtrack slightly.

“It’s so funny because it’s one of those things Emily and I stopped talking about for a while, because of Covid,” he said.

“Now, everything I planned to have done by 50 has been pushed back. So it’s not off the cards, but right now it’s not at the forefront of our minds,” he continued.

“Emily’s working hard and I’ve got a lot coming up. So we’ll see what the future holds.”

What has Emily Andre said about having another baby?

Emily spoke about having another baby on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

The subject of Peter and Emily having another baby was also raised back in January during Emily’s appearance on Loose Women.

The 32-year-old NHS doctor was on the show to talk about her 10th anniversary with Peter.

During her appearance on the show, Emily was asked whether she and Peter would have another child.

“The funny thing is, I get tempted all the time,” she said. “But then my sensible brain kicks in and goes, ‘No, you’ve got things sorted out now.'”

She went on to say that her youngest, Theo, has just started school and that they’ve got a “lovely thing” going on at home at the moment.

“I think, ‘Could I really do another baby right now?’ I’m at that stage where I think I quite like things as they are,” she admitted.

“But you never know. I might get tempted!”

What else has Peter Andre been up to recently?

Peter celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

On Sunday, Peter celebrated his 49th birthday, and it sounds like he did so in style!

Emily surprised her husband with a spectacular 7-course meal at home to celebrate his big day.

Emily had hired chefs to come round and whip up the enormous meal for Peter and the family.

The singer posted a clip of the chefs hard at work, writing: “An unbelievable birthday surprise. Thank you to all involved in making this happen. Felt very spoilt.”

Peter also uploaded a picture of himself and Emily to his Instagram for his 1.8 million followers to see.

“Thank you for today Ems. Thank you Millie, Theo, Bista [Princess] and Junior for your incredible cards and presents. Feel very loved and blessed to have you all,” he captioned the snap.

