Peter Andre shares sweet messages from daughters Princess and Amelia

Peter Andre has revealed some sweet messages sent to him by his daughters Princess and Amelia.

The Aussie singer, 48, has given fans a glimpse at the texts on social media and described his girls as “the best”.

Peter first posted a screen shot of a text written for him by his eldest daughter, 14-year-old Princess.

Peter Andre has shared texts he has received from his daughters (Credit: Instagram/ @peterandre)

It was sent several weeks ago and signed off from ‘Bista’, which is Peter’s nickname for the teen.

The message, which Peter posted on his Instagram Stories, read: “Sorry for being a bit moody. Lots of love Bista xx.”

Pete captioned it: “I have the best daughters. Found this from @officialprincess_andre from a few weeks back.”

The proud dad then went on to share a second text, received from his eight-year-old daughter Amelia.

Peter said: “And this one from Amelia this morning.”

Amelia, eight, sent an adorable text to her dad (Credit: Instagram/ @peterandre)

The text message read: “When I was trying to call you, I was in a room of internet but it was poor connection [sic].

“But I love you so much and you are the best dad anyone can have.”

Peter has four children. He shares Princess and her elder brother Junior, 16, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

In 2015, Pete married doctor Emily MacDonagh and together they have Amelia and son Theo, five.

Will Peter and Emily have anymore children?

In January, Emily appeared on ITV1’s Loose Women to chat about a new book she has written.

She has penned it for girls who are going through puberty.

While on the show, Emily was asked if she and Peter have plans for any more children.

Pete’s wife Emily currently has no plans for more children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily, 32, replied: “The funny thing is, I get tempted all the time.

“But then my sensible brain kicks in and goes, ‘No, you’ve got things sorted out now’.

“Theo has just started school and we’ve got a lovely thing going on. It’s so nice at home as I’ve got the time to spend between them.

“I think, ‘Could I really do another baby right now?’ I’m at that stage where I think I quite like things as they are.”

However, she added: “But you never know. I might get tempted!”

