Dr. Emily Andre left Instagram fans gushing over a photo she uploaded last night (Tuesday, February 8).

The 33-year-old shared a rare photo with her “lookalike” brother, Tom MacDonagh, who is also a doctor!

Dr. Emily Andre’s sweet sibling snap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily (@dr_emily_official)

Emily gave her 416k followers a glimpse of her and her brother, Tom, in an Instagram post last night.

The wife of popstar Peter Andre can be seen with her arm around Tom during a visit to his health and beauty clinic, Azthetics, in Bristol.

Read more: Peter Andre’s wife Emily reveals naked birthday plans for husband

“So lovely to pop in and see my bro @drtmacdonagh and @dr.mahmoud.aziz who are working their socks off as usual at their clinic,” Emily captioned the post.

“Very proud!”

The post has picked up over 9,000 likes since it was uploaded last night. Plenty of Emily’s fans and followers have left comments on it too.

How did Dr. Emily Andre’s followers react?

Fans were loving Emily’s Instagram snap (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Emily’s 416k followers took to the comments to gush over Emily’s photo of herself and her rarely-seen brother.

Emily’s husband, Peter, commented, simply posting a red love heart in the comment section.

“Two docs in the family what proud parents you must have,” one of Emily’s followers wrote.

“You both look young to be doctors!!!!” another said.

“Beautiful photo, beautiful family,” a third said.

Other followers were stunned at how alike Emily and Tom looked.

“So alike,” one commented. “Wow you look so alike,” another said.

“Both look alike,” a third said.

What else has Emily been up to recently?

Emily and Peter will have been together for 10 years this year (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

Emily recently revealed that she is already planning Peter’s 49th birthday, despite it not being until the end of the month.

In her column for OK! magazine, Emily revealed something she has in mind for Peter’s big day.

The mum-of-two said that she was thinking of organising an at-home life-drawing class for Peter on his birthday. The NHS doctor said that Peter finds drawing “relaxing”.

Read more: Peter Andre and wife Emily pose for loved-up photo after Katie Price’s attack

“We tease him about it but he will sit down and colour with the kids and then they will get up and walk off and he’ll still be there hours later,” she said.

“I might buy him a life-drawing class for his birthday this month – we just need to find someone to be the model,” she said.

“There must be an agency where you can hire someone to come to your house. Can you imagine? Happy Birthday, here’s a naked person to draw.”