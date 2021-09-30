Peter Andre stuns fans with lookalike sister as she’s mistaken for him ‘in a wig’

Peter Andre stunned fans as he penned a touching birthday tribute to his lookalike sister Debbie.

The 48-year-old singer shares a close bond with his family, despite them living halfway across the world in Australia.

Taking to Instagram today (September 30), Peter dedicated a post to mark Debbie’s special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre pays tribute to sister Debbie

Peter shared a throwback photo of Debbie smiling towards the camera.

The musician has been unable to visit his family in Australia due to travel restrictions.

Alongside the snap, he added: “Just thinking about my awesome sister who is in Australia looking after mum and dad, whilst we wait to be able to travel there.

Read more: Peter Andre wades into Strictly vaccine debate

“Love you sis so much. Thank you for being there for them. Soon hopefully @the.beauty.couture #family.”

The pair share a striking resemblance in the snap – and fans certainly agreed!

Taking to the comments, one said: “Crikey! I actually thought that was you Pete… in a wig.”

Peter Andre stunned fans with a recent shot of his sister Debbie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another pointed out: “Blimey she is your double.”

A third wrote: “I thought it was Peter with a wig.”

A fourth added: “You both look so alike, very beautiful.”

I thought it was Peter with a wig

Meanwhile, others shared their messages of support to Peter and his family.

One commented: “Hope you get home to see your precious mum and dad soon. This COVID has a lot to answer for.”

Another shared: “Must be terrible for you and all families separated at this time. Princess is so much like her Auntie.”

Peter is unable to see his family in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter shares his thoughts on Strictly Come Dancing

Meanwhile, the post follows shortly after Peter gave his opinion on this year’s Strictly.

The star, who took part in the BBC One series in 2015, had been asked for his view on the show’s unvaccinated stars.

It came after news emerged that some pro dancers were allegedly refusing the jab.

Read more: Teletubbies set for chart comeback – with Peter Andre as their manager!

Speaking about the headlines, Peter explained that one unvaccinated star on his own musical caused “chaos”.

He then described the scenes when one of the stars in his troupe tested positive for COVID.

However, Peter added: “At the same time I don’t believe you should be forced to have the vaccine as we’re not forced to have any other jabs.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.