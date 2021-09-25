The Teletubbies have released two new tracks today as they gear up to hit the charts alongside their new manager Peter Andre.

Yes, really!

Both Peter and the fuzzy felt quartet are no strangers to the charts being veterans of the ’90s music scene.

Now they will join forces as Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po look to crack the UK Top 40 ahead of their 25th anniversary next year.

Peter is no stranger to chart success as his hit Mysterious Girl has stood the test of time (Credit: YouTube)

What has Peter Andre said about the team up?

Mysterious Girl singer Peter is managing the kids’ music act and they have already released fun videos for new tracks Ready, Steady, Go and Peekaboo today.

Their new album, named after single release Ready, Steady, Go will feature 10 full-length tracks and get its release on October 15.

They will then go head to head with Coldplay with their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres in a race for the coveted Official Album Chart top spot.

The Teletubbies in the video for their new single Ready Steady Go (Credit: YouTube)

A chart insider told The Sun: “Everybody loves a novelty record – so Coldplay had better watch out.

“The Teletubbies are a huge brand with a big fanbase, so they might well rip up the form book and leave Coldplay trailing behind in the charts.

“It would be the perfect way to celebrate their 25th anniversary.”

Peter Andre – music mogul

Meanwhile, settling into his new music mogul status, Peter said: “After almost 30 years in the business, I wanted to add another string to my bow with music management.

“If they’re good enough for Simon Cowell to believe in them then that’s good enough for me!

“Also, who knows more about how to make a 90’s comeback than me? The Teletubbies are my first signing – it helps that Emily and the kids are big fans too.

“All credit to the band, they’ve had their time out, left their egos at the door and are putting in the hard work so they can relive the glory of our 90’s heyday.”

Peter then admitted that they’ve been enjoying themselves as they get ready to take on chart icons Coldplay – and they’d better watch out.

He added: “We’ve been having lots of fun and can’t wait for you to see our adventures over the next couple of weeks.

“Coldplay, the battle is on!”

Chart success

The last single by the foursome, Teletubbies say ‘Eh-oh!, hit the top spot in 1997.

They managed two weeks at number one before being toppled by The Spice Girls with their hit single Too Much.

To put that into context, Too Much was the sixth consecutive number one single from the girl band who were at their peak. It went on to be Christmas No1 in 1997.

The release remained in the UK Singles chart top 75 for over six months, racking up an impressive 1.3million copies sold and double platinum status.

At the time Simon Cowell made a deal for £500,000 with the BBC in order to release the track.

How did Peter Andre fans react to the news?

Some thought it was a little bizarre, with a couple wondering if it was a mis-timed April Fool’s Day joke.

“Why?” asked one bemused fan.

“Why not?” Pete himself countered.

“I thought this was an April Fool then realised it’s September,” said another.

“There’s a lot to process here,” added another.

“I am so confused by this!” another declared.

