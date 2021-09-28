Peter Andre wades into Strictly vaccine debate and says unvaccinated stars caused ‘chaos’ in his musical

Peter Andre has waded into the Strictly vaccination debate after news emerged that some pro dancers were allegedly refusing the jab.

He said that one unvaccinated star on his own musical caused “chaos”.

The Mysterious Girl star, 48, is currently on tour with Grease The Musical.

And he described the scenes when one of the stars in his troupe tested positive for Covid.

Pete is appearing in Grease The Musical (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly news: What did Peter Andre say about the vaccine debate?

Pete is touring the country in Grease the musical and said one unvaccinated member of the crew recently tested positive for the virus.

He then described how a further eight members of the cast and crew had to drop out.

Read more: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara credited Strictly for ‘saving’ her relationship with Aljaz Skorjanec

Writing in new! magazine, the former Strictly star responded to the rumours that members of the dance show’s pro dancing group had refused to get the jab.

In his column, Pete said that it was “tricky and it’s scary” and understands why people are concerned.

Pete appeared on Strictly in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Covid chaos

He continued: “At the same time I don’t believe you should be forced to have the vaccine as we’re not forced to have any other jabs.

“However I’ve seen first hand the chaos it can cause as we had a positive in the Grease The Musical Team.

“Someone who wasn’t vaccinated has tested positive and everyone who isn’t double vaccinated has had to self isolate for 10 days so we’ve lost eight people from the crew. Luckily I can stay on as I’m double vaccinated.”

Tom and Amy are isolating (Credit: BBC)

The Covid curse already in evidence

The BBC responded to the Strictly news rumours before the last live show on Saturday (September 25).

It said that it would not comment on who has or hasn’t had the jab.

However, bad news emerged on Sunday (September 26).

Read more: Strictly controversy as Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden remain in series after testing positive for Covid

McFly star Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy Dowden tested positive for the virus.

They will both miss this Saturday’s live show, but will return at a later date.