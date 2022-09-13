Peter Andre’s warning to daughter Princess as he fears ‘downward spiral’

Peter Andre has warned his daughter Princess about going on a “downward spiral”.

Princess is Peter’s eldest daughter, and now she’s 15, she’s opened herself up to the world of social media.

Just as Peter gets trolls targeting him, it seems as if they are now also going after Princess.

While Peter is adept at dealing with the trappings of fame, at only 15, Princess isn’t as used to it all.

As a result, Peter has revealed that he recently gave Princess a stark warning.

Peter Andre’s warning to his daughter

In his new! magazine column, the TV star shared that his daughter couldn’t resist replying to a troll who claimed she was editing her social media snaps.

“I’ve always told Princess that when she puts things on social media it’s best to always either turn the comments off or block or ignore anybody who is negative,” explained Peter.

He went on to tell his daughter to not get caught up in what strangers say or accuse her of online.

Peter said: “But when I saw someone accusing her of editing one of her pictures, and she then replied, my comment was basically not to get into the habit of worrying about what people say.”

The singer added: “And this applies to everyone. Just be your beautiful self and enjoy life. I just don’t want her worrying about trolls, because if you do it can be a downward spiral.”

Meanwhile, Peter and Princess have always had a close bond.

Peter on Princess’ future

The TV star recently celebrated some amazing news about Princess’ future.

The 15-year-old recently got her GCSE mock results back. Despite some stress regarding her workload, Princess was pleased with how they went ahead of the “real thing” next year.

Writing in his column last week, Peter said: “Princess got her mock GCSE results last week and she was pleased with how they went and will now be getting ready for the real thing next year.”

He then continued, saying: “What I love is that I don’t have to tell her to do her homework. She really seems to want to work hard and to get great results.

“I’ve said the same thing to her that I said to Junior – if she puts in 100% effort for her exams then I don’t mind what her grades are.”

Elsewhere, Peter celebrated his seven-year wedding anniversary with his wife Emily in July.

Peter said on Instagram in a touching post about his wife: “Happy 7th wedding to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart pure of gold. Thanks for everything.

“Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

