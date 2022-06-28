Peter Andre delivers blow to daughter Princess on her birthday after lavishing Junior with a car

Peter Andre is a doting dad to all four of his children, but he’s delivered a bit of a blow to daughter Princess ahead of her 15th birthday this week.

Princess has submitted her wish list to Pete and at the top of it is a four-legged friend.

However, after he lavished Junior with a car for his recent 17th birthday, it seems Princess might be disappointed when she opens her gift and it doesn’t bark!

Princess Andre has asked for a dog for her birthday (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre on Princess’ birthday present

Pete spoke to New! magazine about Princess’ upcoming birthday.

He explained that she always wants a dog, but Pete never seems to think it’s the right time.

As a result, he’ll be delivering a blow to her on her birthday tomorrow (June 29).

Pete said: “It’s Princess’ 15th birthday this week and although like every year she is desperate for a dog, I always have to explain that it’s not a six-month commitment.

So I’m getting her some clothes she likes instead.

“Understandably she is getting to an age where she wants to do her own thing and hang out with her friends, and so she should. And with Emily and me at work and the kids at school it just doesn’t seem fair on the dog,” he explained.

Peter Andre said that with himself and Emily at work and the children at school, having a dog just isn’t fair (Credit: YouTube)

‘I might change my mind’

Pete did reveal that there is a chance he might change his mind, but it doesn’t seem likely this time around.

“I might change my mind in six months but now doesn’t see like the right time for a dog, so I’m getting her some clothes she likes instead.”

Peter Andre lavishes children with gifts

Princess’ birthday blow comes just weeks after Pete bought son Junior a car for his 17th birthday.

To mark his big day, Peter bought Junior an Audi – despite his son not being able to drive yet.

And he faced some backlash as a result.

“What happened to having a rusty old banger for a first car,” said one follower.

He hit back in his New! column, saying: “I may have spoilt him with an Audi A1, which is the one he really wanted, but it wasn’t brand-new – so it wasn’t exactly what he wanted!

“I don’t think a new car would set the right example. He’s started lessons and I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s on the road.”

