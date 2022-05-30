Peter Andre announces big family news with his children and wife Emily

Peter Andre has announced some huge family news with his wife, Emily, and his children.

The 49-year-old singer has revealed that his fly-on-the-wall documentary, Peter Andre: My Life, is making a return to screens soon.

Peter revealed some big news (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Peter Andre children

Over four years, Peter‘s life was documented on camera for Peter Andre: My Life.

The show, which aired between 2009 and 2013, ran for 10 seasons before Peter decided to stop doing it after the death of his brother, Andrew.

Now, almost 10 years later, Peter’s documentary is making a comeback!

During a recent interview with The Sun, Peter revealed the exciting news to his fans.

He revealed that the documentary would follow him, his wife Emily, and his eldest children, Princess and Junior, when it returns.

The new documentary will follow Peter and Emily (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre latest

During the interview, Peter let slip very little about the new show – failing even to mention what channel it’ll be on.

He did, however, reveal that his youngest children – Amelia, eight, and Theo, five – won’t appear in it.

But, his eldest children – Princess and Junior – who he shares with Katie Price will play a major role in the show.

“Over the years I’ve constantly been asked if I’d ever bring it back and the answer has always been no,” he said.

“But it’s about doing it slightly differently and the kids are older now. Princess is about to do her GCSEs and Junior is starting out in the music industry,” he continued.

“So we’ll be able to show the two very different sides of teenage life. Emily’s career is evolving too.”

Peter addressed Rebekah’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Peter and Rebekah Vardy

The exciting update from Peter comes just days after he addressed Rebekah Vardy’s comments about his manhood.

Back in 2004, in an interview with the News of the World, Rebekah compared Peter’s manhood to a chipolata sausage.

The comments were resurfaced this month during Rebekah’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah said that she was “deeply sorry” for her comments after Peter spoke about how they impacted his mental health.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, the singer once more addressed what had been said.

“On reflection, I think it’s not the fact that something was said. I think we all say stupid things, right?” he said.

“It’s more about the fact that something has been brought up again and again and again.”

He then added: “We all say stupid things, everyone does. I’m sure I’ve said many stupid things in my life.”

