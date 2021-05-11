Peter Andre revealed son Junior battled coronavirus
News

Peter Andre news: Star reveals son Junior was confined to bed as he battled coronavirus

Thankfully he's feeling better

By Paul Hirons

In the latest Peter Andre news, he has revealed that his 15-year-old son Junior spent days in bed after contracting coronavirus.

The Mysterious Girl singer and reality star, 48, shared the news both on Instagram and his YouTube series, The Andres.

Peter Andre revealed son Junior battled coronavirus
The Andre family has been self-isolating for 10 days (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Peter Andre news about Junior?

On his YouTube channel, Peter told fans Junior had tested positive on a lateral flow test and then positive again with a PCR test.

He told fans: “This is day two [after] Junior tested positive for coronavirus.

“He hasn’t been feeling well at all to be honest, which surprises me because I thought he’d be absolutely fine.

Read more: Peter Andre battling coronavirus at home after feeling ‘unwell’ and ‘struggling to breathe’

“[Junior] hasn’t had an appetite, he’s had a temperature, he’s been feeling achy and got really bad headaches.

“I guess that’s standard for the virus but because he’s 15 I didn’t think it’d affect him like it has.”

Pete then knocked on his bedroom door, and fans saw the teen in bed wrapped up in his duvet.

Peter Andre revealed son Junior battled coronavirus
Peter revealed all (Credit: YouTube)

Things are starting to get better

Peter added more details in his weekly New! magazine column.

He wrote: “Thankfully he is starting to feel better now.

Thankfully he is starting to feel better now.

“He and Princess have been doing two lateral flow tests a week for school, so Junior testing positive meant a lot of kids from his school also had to self-isolate.”

“Junior also has his alternative GCSE exams this week, so it hasn’t been the best timing, but he started revising again as soon as he felt well enough.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

What else did Peter say?

During  the Andres’ 10-day isolation period, Peter revealed a chaotic household.

He told fans in his YouTube video that wife Emily has had to set up a work station in the living room.

Read more: Junior Andre planning ‘glow up’ with piercings and tattoo

Peter also said in an Instagram video that the family is “pulling its hair out” at having to stay indoors.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton ‘won’t be walked over by Meghan Markle,’ says Jenny Eclair
Bradley Walsh slammed by The Chase fans after ‘insulting’ Shaun Wallace
Coronation Street: After Seb, a look back at the soap’s most tragic deaths
The Queen speech and Prince Charles
Prince Charles fans convinced he ‘nodded off’ during Queen’s Speech
Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell clash on GMB
GMB: Susanna Reid clashes with guest host Alastair Campbell over Boris Johnson
Carol Vorderman wows on Instagram as she sports low-cut swimwear