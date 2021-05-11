In the latest Peter Andre news, he has revealed that his 15-year-old son Junior spent days in bed after contracting coronavirus.

The Mysterious Girl singer and reality star, 48, shared the news both on Instagram and his YouTube series, The Andres.

What is the latest Peter Andre news about Junior?

On his YouTube channel, Peter told fans Junior had tested positive on a lateral flow test and then positive again with a PCR test.

He told fans: “This is day two [after] Junior tested positive for coronavirus.

“He hasn’t been feeling well at all to be honest, which surprises me because I thought he’d be absolutely fine.

“[Junior] hasn’t had an appetite, he’s had a temperature, he’s been feeling achy and got really bad headaches.

“I guess that’s standard for the virus but because he’s 15 I didn’t think it’d affect him like it has.”

Pete then knocked on his bedroom door, and fans saw the teen in bed wrapped up in his duvet.

Things are starting to get better

Peter added more details in his weekly New! magazine column.

He wrote: “Thankfully he is starting to feel better now.

“He and Princess have been doing two lateral flow tests a week for school, so Junior testing positive meant a lot of kids from his school also had to self-isolate.”

“Junior also has his alternative GCSE exams this week, so it hasn’t been the best timing, but he started revising again as soon as he felt well enough.”

What else did Peter say?

During the Andres’ 10-day isolation period, Peter revealed a chaotic household.

He told fans in his YouTube video that wife Emily has had to set up a work station in the living room.

Peter also said in an Instagram video that the family is “pulling its hair out” at having to stay indoors.