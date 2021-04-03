Junior Andre wants a tattoo on his face and new piercings as part of plans to overhaul his appearance.

Katie Price’s eldest with ex Peter Andre turns 16 in June this year and reckons he will mark the milestone with a “glow up”.

Getting his ears pierced is on the agenda – and the teenager also has his heart set on a neck tattoo “but on my face” in the future.

Junior with dad Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

Junior Andre reveals tattoo plans

He told the Daily Star: “When I’m 16 I hopefully will have a glow up. I want to get my two ears pierced.

“I’m not sure I would suit just one and I don’t know which is the right one.”

He added: “When I’m older I want a neck tattoo as well – a big neck tattoo but on my face.”

Junior is one of Katie’s five children.

The former glamour girl shares Junior and 13-year-old daughter Princess with Peter, and is also mum to 18-year-old Harvey with her ex Dwight Yorke, and Jett, seven, and six-year-old Bunny, with Kieran Hayler.

Is Katie expecting again?

The 42-year-old recently sparked speculation that she might be expecting her sixth baby – and first with new flame Carl Woods – when she posted a picture on Instagram showing her cradling her belly.

“Happy and healthy. It’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me,” she teased in the cryptic post.

She then fuelled rumours when she appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch and didn’t confirm or deny the reports.

“I’ve put on weight. Anyone can speculate what they like. Pictures can be deceiving in lots of different ways,” she said.

Katie Price and her daughter, Junior’s younger sister Princess (YouTube)

Steph then asked whether Katie had deliberately intended to spark speculation by omitting certain details in the post.

She replied: “It was literally a picture, and everyone was saying you’re pregnant.

“I’m not saying I am and I’m not saying I’m not.”

