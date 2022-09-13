Peter Andre speaking on This Morning
News

Peter Andre shares sad news about beloved mum amid health woes

The singer has opened up about his family

By Joshua Haigh

Peter Andre has shared some sad news about his mother’s health struggles.

The Mysterious Girl singer lives over 9,000 miles away from his mum Thea, 85, and dad Savvas, 88, who are based in Australia.

Peter, who was born in London, moved there when he was six and grew up on the Gold Coast.

He returned to the UK when his music career took off and has stayed ever since.

In his latest column for new! magazine, Peter confessed that his beloved mum’s health is “declining”.

As a result, he revealed that she has been “suffering” in recent months.

Peter Andre posing with his son, Junior Andre
Peter Andre has opened up about his mum (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre says his mum is ‘suffering’

“Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86,” he said. “Mum’s struggling at the moment, though. She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining. I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now.”

He went on to share that their age is beginning to have a major impact on their health.

Peter said: “67 years of marriage is such an achievement but it’s also such a sad thing when they’ve been together for so long and age is getting on top of them now.

Comparing his parents’ marriage to his own, he added: “Will Emily and I reach 67 years? Well, I love her deeply so why not? When you get married you want it to be forever. So let’s hope we make 67, although right now we only have seven.”

Peter Andre wearing sunglasses on the red carpet
Peter Andre wasn’t able to visit his parents during Covid (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Peter has had a lot on his mind lately when it comes to his famiy.

The TV star confessed recently that he was once forced to miss his boy Theo’s sports day at school due to work commitments.

As a result, he said he felt major “dad guilt”.

“Like many parents, I get dad guilt,” he explained in his new! magazine column.

“My manager blocks out the kids’ birthdays now so that I’m usually around, but there are times when I’m out of the country or doing shows which makes it difficult. It’s hard, but it’s for the greater good and you’re doing the shows to gain experience and also bring money in for the family.”

In July, Pete paid another tribute to Emily as they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

He captioned a sweet montage video: “Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out.

“We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold.

“Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

Read more: Peter Andre admits he’s scarred for life after being bullied as a child

Meanwhile, what do you think of Peter Andre opening up about his mum’s health woes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ray Quinn smiling at The Tric Awards
Dancing On Ice legend Ray Quinn announces he’s welcomed first child with partner
Amanda Holden in pink outfit, the Queen in purple
Amanda Holden reveals glimpse into rehearsals for Queen’s funeral
Spider and Griff Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans slam ‘unbelievable’ Spider storyline after shock reveal
Boris Johnson and the Queen
The Queen ‘was clearly not well’ during final meeting days before her death, Boris Johnson reveals
William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Prince William’s emotional confession about George, Charlotte and Louis following Queen’s death
Emmerdale Faith, Noah, Amelia and Liam
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23