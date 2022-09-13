Peter Andre shares sad news about beloved mum amid health woes

Peter Andre has shared some sad news about his mother’s health struggles.

The Mysterious Girl singer lives over 9,000 miles away from his mum Thea, 85, and dad Savvas, 88, who are based in Australia.

Peter, who was born in London, moved there when he was six and grew up on the Gold Coast.

He returned to the UK when his music career took off and has stayed ever since.

In his latest column for new! magazine, Peter confessed that his beloved mum’s health is “declining”.

As a result, he revealed that she has been “suffering” in recent months.

Peter Andre has opened up about his mum (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre says his mum is ‘suffering’

“Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86,” he said. “Mum’s struggling at the moment, though. She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining. I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now.”

He went on to share that their age is beginning to have a major impact on their health.

Peter said: “67 years of marriage is such an achievement but it’s also such a sad thing when they’ve been together for so long and age is getting on top of them now.

Comparing his parents’ marriage to his own, he added: “Will Emily and I reach 67 years? Well, I love her deeply so why not? When you get married you want it to be forever. So let’s hope we make 67, although right now we only have seven.”

Peter Andre wasn’t able to visit his parents during Covid (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Peter has had a lot on his mind lately when it comes to his famiy.

The TV star confessed recently that he was once forced to miss his boy Theo’s sports day at school due to work commitments.

As a result, he said he felt major “dad guilt”.

“Like many parents, I get dad guilt,” he explained in his new! magazine column.

“My manager blocks out the kids’ birthdays now so that I’m usually around, but there are times when I’m out of the country or doing shows which makes it difficult. It’s hard, but it’s for the greater good and you’re doing the shows to gain experience and also bring money in for the family.”

In July, Pete paid another tribute to Emily as they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

He captioned a sweet montage video: “Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out.

“We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold.

“Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

Read more: Peter Andre admits he’s scarred for life after being bullied as a child

Meanwhile, what do you think of Peter Andre opening up about his mum’s health woes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.