Peter Andre shares touching moment between mum and son Junior

Peter Andre has shared a sweet moment between his mum and his son Junior as they reunited with her.

The singer recently reunited with his poorly mum for the first time in two years. They were unable to see each other for so long because of the pandemic.

Peter, 49, posted a snap of his son Junior, 16, kissing his grandmother as they also reunited.

Peter Andre reunites with mum

The picture showed Junior being kissed on the cheek by Peter’s mum, Thea.

He wrote: “Yiayia and J.”

Junior commented on the post, writing: “Love my yiayia,” followed by a love heart emoji and a sad face emoji.

Peter recently reunited with his mum (Credit: ITV)

Fans gushed over the post as one said: “You must be so proud of him Pete, he’s a wonderful young man.”

Another wrote: “So happy that part of your family made it back to Oz after two years.”

A third added: “So much love in 1 photo, cherish every second guys.”

It came after Peter revealed he had been reunited with his beloved mum.

He shared a photo of himself kissing his mum on the head, as he wrote: “These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years.

Peter’s son Junior reunited with his grandmother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I can’t begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now.”

Peter recently revealed his mum’s health is declining.

He explained in his latest column for New magazine: “I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually, my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career-wise and personally.

“The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum’s health is really declining, which makes me sad.

“But everything else is going well and I feel great.”

