Peter Andre has been flooded with messages on Instagram after reuniting with his poorly mum in Australia.

The musician recently shared his heartbreak over his mum’s health, revealing that elderly Thea was “really declining”.

Now, Peter has finally reunited with his loved ones after being kept apart for over two years.

Peter Andre shares family reunion on Instagram

The 48-year-old star has been unable to see his family in Australia due to the pandemic.

But earlier today (March 10), Peter shared a photo to Instagram after finally reuniting with his beloved mum.

The snap showed the pair together as he tenderly kissed Thea, who had a big smile on her face.

I’m happy now.

In the caption, Peter wrote: “These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years.

“I can’t begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now.”

Peter’s fans were thrilled over the sweet reunion.

Peter Andre has finally reunited with his poorly mum Thea (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to the comments, one said: “This has made me emotional. So glad you got to see you family in Australia. Enjoy the rest of your time together.”

Another added: “This is the cutest best photo ever [tear emoji]! If you’re happy your fans are too, we know how much family means to you.”

Alongside a crying face emoji, a third wrote: “Beautiful photo, that smile and the sparkle in you mums eyes says it all.”

In addition, a fourth penned: “Such a wonderful infectious picture of pure joy. I’m so happy for you Pete, but I’m delighted for your wonderful mum. What a moment. Thank you for sharing it.”

A fifth posted: “I know it’s been a long wait but so happy to see you reunited! Make the most of your mum and the memories! Give her the tightest hug. I lost my mam in lockdown 2.0 [sad face emoji].”

Vanessa Feltz wrote: “I had the privilege of meeting your delightful mum. What a cultivated and charming lady she is. All my love Vanessa.”

Peter shared the sweet snap on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter opens up on his mum’s ‘declining’ health

Meanwhile, it comes after the star recently opened up on his mum’s health.

In his New magazine column, Peter shared: “I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually, my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career-wise and personally.

“The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum’s health is really declining, which makes me sad.”

He added: “But everything else is going well and I feel great.”

Peter previously insisted that his parents were his “main priority”.

“My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia, as I miss them too much,” he admitted in a previous column.

