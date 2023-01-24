Peter Andre makes sad admission about mum’s ‘declining’ health as he admits it was ‘difficult’ to leave her

Peter Andre has opened up about how “tough” and “very emotional” to witness the health of his mum worsen.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, recently travelled to Australia to visit his parents Thea and Savvas.

His son Junior and daughter Princess joined Peter, alongside his wife Emily and their children Amelia and Theo.

Peter Andre stands proudly with his family – eldest daughter Princess, eldest son Junior and wife Emily (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Getting the family together

Reflecting earlier this month on his trip Down Under Pete said it “melted his heart” for his youngest children to make the trip for the first time.

He indicated it was a ‘dream’ for him to see Thea have all of her grandchildren around her.

Peter told new! magazine: “Junior and Princess have been coming over with me every year and have such a close bond with [Peter’s parents].

“But this was the first time Theo and Millie have visited and they finally got to hold a koala and sit and have lunch with some kangaroos.”

However, more recently the TV personality has revealed his anguish at his mother’s condition in her late eighties.

Peter Andre and his family recently visited his mum and dad on the other side of the world (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter Andre opens up about his mum

Writing for his new! magazine column, Peter resolved to focus on the positives from his family get together.

He wrote: “It was my mum’s 87th birthday last week too, and it was nice we were with her so close to it.

It’s never easy to see people declining when they get older.

“It’s never easy to see people declining when they get older, especially when it’s your own mum. It’s tough and very emotional.

“Although it was difficult to leave them at the end of our trip, seeing Mum smile and happy was the best – that’s what it’s all about.”

Peter has also shared touching family snaps – including his kids, Emily and his parents – with Instagram fans in recent weeks.

One post included a short video of Junior greeting his beaming and delighted grandmother with a huge hug.

“We love you mum,” Peter wrote in the upload’s caption.

“Her reaction to Junior is beautiful. Always asking about ‘Bista’. They always speak Greek together.”

Peter also replied to a fan commenting on his Instagram account: “We worry every single day as it takes hold. I will cherish every moment I have.”

