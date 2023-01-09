Peter Andre shares sad news on mum’s health after Australia visit with children

Peter Andre has shared some sad news on his mum Thea’s health after his recent trip to Australia with his children.

Though the singer’s news about his mum isn’t the best, he confessed it “melted his heart” seeing his youngest kids visit Oz for the first time.

Peter Andre talks trip Down Under

In a new column for new! magazine, Peter opened up about his recent trip Down Under.

The 49-year-old’s parents, Savvas and Thea, live in Australia.

Over the Christmas period, Peter, along with his wife, Emily, and their children, Theo and Millie, as well as Junior and Princess, jetted off Down Under.

Speaking about his time in Australia, Peter revealed that it has meant “everything” to him.

Peter spoke about his trip to Australia (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre issues health update

Writing in his column, Peter said: “Seeing my mum with all of her grandchildren around her has melted my heart. This is exactly what I dreamed of when I thought about starting 2023.”

He then continued, saying: “Although her health has declined a lot, seeing her laugh so much with the kids was a definite plus.”

This is exactly what I dreamed of when I thought about starting 2023

Pete also said: “Junior and Princess have been coming over with me every year and have such a close bond with them, but this was the first time Theo and Millie have visited and they finally got to hold a koala and sit and have lunch with some kangaroos.”

He then went on to say that he plans to return again during the year.

Peter’s kids went to Australia with him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter shares sweet snaps of Oz

Over the weekend, Peter took to Instagram to share some snaps of his, Emily, and the kids’ time in Australia.

In the first picture, Peter’s mum can be seen cupping his chin as they share a laugh.

In another, photo, Junior, Princess, Theo, and Millie can be seen cuddling Thea.

Another photo shows Emily giving her mother-in-law a hug, whilst another photo shows the whole family out for a meal with Thea and Savvas.

“These last two weeks have meant the world to us. Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad. Debs, Savs, and Joe thanks for everything,” he captioned the post.

