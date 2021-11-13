Peter Andre has hit back at Katie Price after the star accused him of “making money” from her.

The singer – who shares son Junior and daughter Princess with his ex-wife – appeared to respond to the claims on Instagram yesterday (November 12).

Katie, 43, had previously suggested that Peter, 48, sold a story about her to the press.

Peter Andre has seemingly hit back at Katie Price’s claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre hits back at Katie Price

Following her claims, the Aussie star shared a message of his own.

Taking to Instagram Story, he wrote: “I don’t do stories, it’s not my bag. I never get involved.

“Just thought I’d let anyone interested know. Nice try though.”

I never get involved

Peter didn’t name the person in question.

However, it follows shortly after Katie took a swipe at her exes on social media.

On Thursday (November 11), rumours circulated that Peter and Kieran Hayler were “livid” over Katie jetting to Las Vegas.

Peter shared a message on Instagram yesterday (Credit: Instagram Story/peterandre)

Read more: Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler ‘didn’t know she was getting married and has had to tell their kids’

It’s reported that the mum-of-five is set to marry boyfriend Carl Woods while in the States.

Following the news, a source told the MailOnline: “Kieran and Peter are livid Katie hasn’t taken the children’s feelings into consideration and has gone completely behind everybody’s back.

“Pete has already sent legal letters today.”

Katie’s claims

Katie later took to social media to hit back at the reports.

She wrote: “It’s time for me to clear a few things up after seeing a recent story that Peter and Kieran have done in the dailymail.

“I’d like to make it clear that Peter and Kieran have contributed to the state of my mental health.”

Peter and Katie share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she said: “I’m asking you both kindly to leave me alone now and stop making money from my name and using it for headlines involving our kids.

“Using kids as pawn is not fair.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for comment on this story.

Read more: Katie Price to ditch UK for Las Vegas after dropping huge hint ahead of wedding?

Meanwhile, former husband Kieran was reportedly unaware over Katie’s marriage plans.

A source close to Kieran told The Sun newspaper: “He suspected Katie was planning something when she flew to Vegas, but she didn’t tell him directly.

“He’ll have to speak to Bunny and Jett about how Carl is their new step-dad and how their mum got married again.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.