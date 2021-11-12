Katie Price has issued an angry statement to exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler, following the news of their reported legal letters.

The 43-year-old former glamour model recently jetted off to Las Vegas with partner Carl Woods.

But following rumours that the pair are planning to wed in the States, Peter and Kieran have reportedly shared their concerns.

Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods are reportedly planning to wed in Vegas(Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the MailOnline, the pair are reportedly “livid” over Katie’s plans and issued legal letters.

A friend told the publication: “Kieran and Peter are livid Katie hasn’t taken the children’s feelings into consideration and has gone completely behind everybody’s back.

“Pete has already sent legal letters today.

“Kieran feels she is putting Carl first and is a very selfish mother and has done this because all she cares about is her relationship with him.”

Katie shares two children with ex-husband Peter – Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

She also welcomed Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex-partner Kieran.

Katie and Peter share two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the story, Katie took to social media to hit back at the reports.

The reality star also made a series of claims about her exes, including one involving their children.

Katie wrote last night (November 11): “It’s time for me to clear a few things up after seeing a recent story that Peter and Kieran have done in the dailymail.

Using kids as pawn is not fair

“Firstly, I’d like to make it clear that Peter and Kieran have contributed to the state of my mental health.”

In addition, she said: “I’m asking you both kindly to leave me alone now and stop making money from my name and using it for headlines involving our kids. Using kids as pawn is not fair.”

ED! has contacted Peter and Kieran’s representatives for comment.

She accused Kieran of using their kids as ‘pawn’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie and Carl to wed in Vegas

It comes after Katie and Carl jetted to Vegas for their rumoured nuptials.

A source told OK!: “Katie has picked up the marriage certificate this morning. The couple are planning on getting married in Vegas over the weekend.

“She wants a few days to get her tan built up, get her nails done and her hair done before the big day. As well as pick out a dream dress.”

It is said that Carl’s parents will be flying out to the States for the ceremony.

However, Katie’s mum and children will miss out on the big day.

Instead, the couple are reportedly planning a registry office wedding and a party in Wales to celebrate.

