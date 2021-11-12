The Katie Price wedding could be this weekend, but her ex Kieran Hayler says that he knew nothing about it.

Forty-three-year-old mum-of-five Katie is in Las Vegas with current fiancé Carl Woods and is rumoured to be tying the knot in the Nevada city.

However, it seems this is news to Kieran – the father of two of Katie’s children.

Kieran Hayler said he didn’t know about the Katie Price wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kieran Hayler say about the Katie Price wedding?

Katie married Kieran – her third husband – in 2013, and divorced earlier this year, after two years of separation.

Together they share two children: Bunny, seven, and Jett, eight.

A source close to Kieran told The Sun newspaper: “Kieran was as surprised as anyone else.

“He suspected Katie was planning something when she flew to Vegas, but she didn’t tell him directly.”

Katie and Kieran when they were together (Credit: SplashNews)

Kieran will have to tell Bunny and Jett

The source continued: “He’ll have to speak to Bunny and Jett about how Carl is their new step-dad and how their mum got married again.

They went on to say that even though Katie and Carl are engaged, there is surprise at the apparent decision to get married without their families present.

ED! has gone to Kieran’s reps for comment.

Could this be the weekend for Katie and Carl? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s going to happen in Vegas with Katie and Carl?

Katie and Carl could marry this weekend if reports are correct.

A source told OK! that a marriage license is ready and that Carl’s parents will fly over for the ceremony.

And pictures have shown Katie wheel pink luggage around the airport festooned with the words ‘Katie Woods’ on it.

However, the source also said that Katie’s terminally ill mother Amy will not travel, nor will her sister Sophie after recently giving birth.

While the ceremony will be small, the couple will reportedly have a registry office wedding back in the UK with family and friends.