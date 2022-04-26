‘Terrified’ Peter Andre reveals fears for his children after tough decision

Peter Andre is ‘terrified’ of his children being groomed on social media as he backed a Government campaign for online safety.

The 49-year-old is a proud dad to Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Amelia, eight and Theo, five.

The Mysterious Girl singer explained that while he knew the pitfalls of social media, he couldn’t just ban his brood from using it.

Peter Andre worries about his children on social media (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre children

Writing in his column for OK!, Pete said: “Lots of people have asked me, ‘Why do you let your children on social media?’

“But as a parent, it’s impossible to stop your children doing everything, so we need to have protective measures in place for when they are online so they are safe.”

Read more: Peter Andre shares cryptic news about son Junior as fans excited

Pete explained that while doing the campaign he discovered there are devices available which can change your voice.

“A young girl might think they’re talking to a young boy, when really it’s an older man,” he said.

“That terrified me and makes me worry about the future with Millie and Theo, too. Hopefully, through this campaign, we can make things safer.”

Pete is a proud dad to Princess and Junior (Credit: YouTube)

Online Safety Bill

Nadine Dorries’ Online Safety Bill seeks to protect children from harmful images such as pornography.

Pete met the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, and Media on The Junk Food Experiment TV show.

The bill aims to protect online users in the UK while also maintaining their right to free speech.

It also requires social media platforms, search engines and other apps and websites allowing people to post content to improve the way they protect their users.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Are Mitch and Ella still together? What happened after final vows?

Ofcom will have the power to fine companies failing to comply with the laws, forcing them to improve their practices and block non-compliant sites.

Pete adores Junior and Princess, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The singer regularly posts pics of his brood on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Junior is following in his dad’s footsteps having signed to Harry Styles’ record label last year.

Pete posted a shot of his protégé online telling his fans how proud he was of his son.

Princess is also said to want to move into the music industry.

However, she may have a hard time convincing her dad.

The Aussie star previously joked he only had one wish for his daughter – to become a nun!

Writing in his column for new! magazine, Pete explained Princess had expressed an interest in music and theatre.

But he then joked: “But once she’s 16 I’ll be more open to her exploring things like becoming a nun – or nun’s assistant LOL.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.