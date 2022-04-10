Peter Andre fans are all excited after the singing star teased son Junior could follow in his footsteps.

The Mysterious Girl star, 49, recently shared an image on Instagram showing a much-younger Junior as his dad performs.

As his dad holds a mic to his lips, little Junior – wearing a Superman jumper – is also on stage, looking on in awe.

Some of Peter‘s followers took the upload and the caption attached to it as a hint Junior could also enter the music business.

But even more were just delighted to see the father and son pair together. Many commented how much they ‘loved’ the “exciting” pic.

Could Peter Andre’s son Junior follow him into music? (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

Peter Andre on son Junior

Peter seemed to indicate Junior could be the one performing on stage at some point in the future.

He wrote: “Your turn very, very soon. Exciting. Let’s go son @officialjunior_andre #proud #imwithyou #everystepoftheway #fatherandson.”

Junior, 16, replied to his dad’s complimentary words with one of his own, commenting on the post: “Inspirational.”

And in turn, one fan sought to discover whether Pete’s tease had any substance or not. They asked Junior: “When’s ya music out?”

It was reported last year that Junior signed a record deal of his own in the summer of 2021.

He also apparently appeared alongside his dad on stage at the Fantasia festival in Essex.

And just a couple of weeks ago, Junior shared a snap on social media showing him with recording studio equipment.

So could music be on the way from Junior? Several commenters on Pete’s latest post reckon so.

“Let’s see you and him side by side, and give the audience a great time,” one follower wrote.

Another referenced Peter’s music career as they encouraged his son: “You’re going to smash it Junior! Your dad is still doing so now! Like father like son.”

Peter Andre suited and booted with son Junior Andre at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others also cooed over the snap more generally – but there were plenty of more supportive remarks aimed at Peter.

“Awww so wonderful,” gushed one admirer.

“Looking up to dad,” reacted another.

And another impressed onlooker said: “This is so cute, like father like son.”

Junior will do amazing.

One person who backed Peter contributed: “Junior you have the best mentor in the world (your dad).”

Someone else addressed Peter: “Aww bless. He’s gonna do amazing Peter.”

And yet another affectionately predicted: “Junior will do amazing. He’s got a great support network with you lot.”

Meanwhile, one observer claimed to recall seeing Junior as a small child with his dad in similar circumstances.

“Love this! Remember seeing him in concert when I was little, loved him,” they wrote.

