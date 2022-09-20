Peter Andre could be set to make a big family move with his children and wife as his mother battles her latest health struggles.

The Mysterious Girl singer has revealed that he intends to relocate “for as long as possible”.

Peter has been keeping fans up to date with his mum’s health woes over the last few months.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Peter was forced to miss out on seeing his mum for two years.

The TV star, who is currently starring in Grease, has revealed that his work commitments and children are going to make moving difficult.

However, he’s committed to making it work.

Peter shares Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with wife Emily MacDonagh.

TV’s Peter Andre set to relocate

In his latest new! magazine column, Peter said the plan currently is to relocate.

“If it all goes to plan, it’ll be December and we’ll all be going to Oz as a family,” he said.

“We want to get out there as soon as we can and stay for as long as possible, but it’s tricky with the kids’ school.”

He added: “They have different timings, which makes it complicated.”

Peter travelled to see his parents earlier this year. However, he confessed seeing them getting older has taken its toll on him.

He previously said: “My parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last week. 67 years! It’s pretty amazing. Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86.”

Confessing that his mum has been “struggling”, he continued: “Mum’s struggling at the moment, though. She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining.

“I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now. The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum’s health is really declining, which makes me sad.”

Meanwhile, more recently, Peter admitted his mum has been “struggling” in recent months.

He said in his column: “Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86. Mum’s struggling at the moment, though. She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining. I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now.”

Elsewhere, Peter celebrated his seven-year wedding anniversary with his wife Emily in July.

Peter said on Instagram in a touching post about his wife: “Happy 7th wedding to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart pure of gold. Thanks for everything.

“Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

