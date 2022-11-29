The children of Peter Andre could have another brother or sister on the way very soon, as the star has revealed he and and wife are thinking about adding to their family.

The pop singer confessed that he and Emily Andre are thinking about having another baby in his latest magazine column.

The couple already have two children together – Amelia, eight, and Theo, six.

Peter also shares Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

More children on the way for Peter and Emily Andre?

Peter, 49, has revealed that he and Emily are “thinking” about having another baby in his latest column for OK! magazine.

As Theo celebrated his sixth birthday recently, Peter confessed that it’s left himself and Emily wondering whether they should have another baby.

“With Theo growing up so fast it does bring up the question of having another baby,” he wrote.

“When he was opening his presents Emily and I were looking at each other and we knew what the other was thinking,” he continued.

“When your youngest is no longer little it makes you think about the baby stage, but that’s always going to be the case when you have another too, and you could just keep going!”

Peter Andre speaks of pride over Junior’s achievement

In other Peter-related news, the pop star confessed to being a “proud dad” after his son, Junior, celebrated a huge achievement recently.

Peter revealed that the 17-year-old passed his driving test recently!

In his column for OK!, he said: “I’m feeling like such a proud dad, as Junior has passed his driving test!

“The first thing he did was pick up Princess from school and they went to McDonald’s. I felt so proud watching them drive off together,” he continued.

Peter then went on to praise Junior further, telling readers that his son is a ” very good driver”.

“So I have no worries and I trust him.”

Peter slammed by Katie over comment on his kids’ Instagram

Elsewhere, Peter was on the receiving end of a furious rant from his ex-wife, Katie, recently.

Last month, Princess uploaded a picture of herself in a blue dress. to Instagram.

The 15 year old was advertising a discount code for a clothing brand with the post, which has since picked up over 49k likes.

Peter caught wind of the picture and commented on it, writing: “Great. Now do your homework [laughing emoji, heart emoji].”

Katie noticed Peter’s comment and took to her own Instagram to rant over it.

“Don’t know why Pete is telling Princess off as [he] got her the job in the first place,” she vented to her followers.

“And it’s [his] duty to check due diligence is important, especially as she is only 15,” she continued.

“GCSEs are the priority… yet again, I’m not informed, as usual.”

