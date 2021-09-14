Peter Andre celebrated his son Junior coming of age this week and starting college.

The Mysterious Girl singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of 16-year-old Junior driving himself to his new school on a moped.

The father of four was left waving his son goodbye from the driveway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre celebrates son Junior coming of age

“And just like that, my boy is at college,” Peter captioned the post.

“Days like this scare me but also make me proud. He’s becoming a man,” he added.

Read more: Junior Andre treated to amazing bedroom renovation by doting dad Peter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Fans rushed to share their congratulations on the milestone.

“He seems he’s a good lad and has a decent head on his shoulders,” wrote one. “It’s hard letting go a bit at times, isn’t it. Your boy is growing into a man.”

A second replied: “Your kids will always amaze you, scare you and make you proud. Enjoy every moment on the journey and I hope Junior enjoyed his first day at college.”

Peter can’t believe his son is now of an age that he’s heading off to college (Credit: Splashnews)

Junior signs first record deal

It’s been a busy few weeks for Junior, who recently followed in his dad’s footsteps and signed his first record deal.

He also joined Peter, 48, on stage last month at the Fantasia festival in Essex.

Junior’s mum, Katie Price, said at the time that she’s glad the teenager has Peter to help guide him.

“He’ll be a little star,” Katie told New! magazine.

“He’s always been good at singing. His dad is the singer even though I still try, but his dad knows more in that area than me.”

Katie Price recently celebrated Junior signing a record deal at the age of just 16 (Credit: SplashNews)

Protective Peter

Meanwhile, Peter is very protective when it comes to his children.

He previously confessed that he has banned Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from ever appearing on Love Island when they’re older.

Read more: Junior Andre planning ‘glow up’ with piercings and tattoo

“Princess has said she wants to do it but I still haven’t changed my mind about that,” said Pete. “Presenting it? Yes. A contestant? Not so sure!”

“She said to me: ‘Would you ever let me go on Love Island?’ I said to her: ‘When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and they’re having their sermons on Sundays you can go on Love Island but until then no chance.'”

And another one back to school. @officialprincess_andre god help me with this one 😱. To be fair, you are making me so proud sweetie. You have a lovely heart and a lovely sense of humour. Now, about becoming a nun……….. #backtoschool #family pic.twitter.com/gvPcXmRM5X — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) September 14, 2021

Pete reiterated his nun comment to Princess this morning as she headed back to school.

Sharing a picture of her in her uniform, he tweeted to say: ” You have a lovely heart and a lovely sense of humour. Now, about becoming a nun…”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.