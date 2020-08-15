Junior Andre has been treated to a stunning bedroom transformation by his dad Peter Andre.

Peter, 47, showed off the stunning renovated room on social media.

And Junior, 15, looks delighted with the results.

Addressing his some 1.5 million Instagram followers, Peter wrote: “Finally getting juniors new room ready @gunsnroses #sweetchildofmine.”

Junior Andre gets a room renovation

Junior Andre with big brother Harvey Price (Credit: YouTube)

As the Guns N’ Roses hit plays in the background, Junior is shown browsing his phone on his plush bed.

The room would put many studio flats to shame.

Read more: Gemma Collins flaunts weight loss in summer flower dress

A sectional corner sofa is placed before a huge flatscreen television.

Then there’s his computer setup with a top of the line gaming chair.

Junior’s huge bed is adorned with faux fur bedding.

And then there’s a massive closet that features his extensive designer trainers collection.

Peter says in the clip: “Sick! And good choice of music.

“Right we just gotta paint. Look at that. Junior’s room is looking sick!”

Read more: Peter Andre warned to ‘give up boys toys’ after breaking back

Dozens of Pete’s fans commented on how great his decorating skills are.

Fans were impressed with the decorating of Junior’s room (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many were also envious of Junior’s sweet digs.

Look at that. Junior’s room is looking sick!

One user joked: “I’m 41 and want this as my bedroom!”

Another wrote: “That’s bigger than my whole downstairs!!!” and third user quipped: “And here is me perfectly happy with a mattress on the floor. Sick room though!”

A fourth user complimented: “He’s so lucky! My son would dream to have a bedroom like that!!! Great taste!!!”

Where does Peter Andre live?

Peter with his wife Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it’s not surprising that Pete’s design skills are rubbing off on his eldest child.

As he’s dabbled in home decor himself. Back in 2018 Peter launched his own range of luxury beds.

A. By Andre boasted high-end tufted beds personally curated by Peter himself.

And the dad-of-four said at the bed’s launch event he’d eventually like to have six children.

He told Heart: “Every man hopes for another baby, every man does. If you say to your wife you don’t want any more kids, that’s giving the wrong sign.

“I am one of six, and my dad is one of twelve – but his parents were pregnant 17 times.

“I always thought I’d have six kids. I’m not far off.”

Peter currently lives in his Surrey home with his NHS doctor wife Emily MacDonagh.

They share two children together, Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

Meanwhile, his elder two children, Junior and Princess, 13, live with him part-time.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.